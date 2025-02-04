SNL Is Counting Down to the SNL50 Anniversary Special with More Cast Auditions

Enid Strict had "Satanic Panic" during the February 27, 1988 episode of Saturday Night Live.

SNL's Church Lady Had Beelzebub on the Brain in "Church Chat: Satan"

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 13: "Church Chat: Satan" starring cast members Dana Carvey, Al Franken, and Phil Hartman.

With her pious purple fashion, judgmental piety, and catchphrases like "well, isn't that special?" and "could it be...SATAN?" Dana Carvey's Church Lady is one of Saturday Night Live's most memorable characters.

On February 27, 1988, "Church Chat" welcomed two disgraced televangelists to discuss their respective falls from grace.

Al Franken and Phil Hartman play televangelists in SNL's "Church Chat: Satan"

The episode — hosted by actor Judge Reinhold — aired during SNL's 13th season. In "Church Chat: Satan," Enid sat down with televangelist turned presidential candidate Pat Robertson (Al Franken), and another televangelist, a weepy, disgraced Jimmy Swaggart (Phil Hartman), who couldn't stop the waterworks during his interview.

Earlier that week, the real Swaggart delivered his tearful "I have sinned" sermon after being caught with a prostitute at a motel outside of New Orleans. But Church Lady Enid knew it wasn't Swaggart who led himself to that motel, it was actually the work of... SATAN?! — a name at which she revealed with dramatic flair and her signature scowl.

Church Lady (Dana Carvey) during the Church Lady Cold Open on Saturday Night Live on May 7, 2016. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Church Lady, it was not Satan, it was George Bush. He's behind the whole thing," interjected Franken's Robertson. "Church Lady, I think you're being a little tough on Jimmy. He is a political victim of the Vice President!"

"I'm not a victim, I'm a sinner!" responded Swaggart as he continued crying. In the sketch, the Church Lady didn't scold the televangelists, but instead tried to lift their spirits, leading them in a sing-along of the repetitive children's song, "If You're Happy And You Know It."

Watch Dana Carvey's "Church Chat: Satan" sketch from Season 13, Episode 13 above, and stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.

The Church Lady's name is Enid Strict

Enid Strict (yes, that's the Church Lady's actual name) appeared 18 times between 1986 and 1990, and Carvey has returned to reprise the character over the years.

Most recently, Carvey's Church Lady resurfaced in December 2024 for a cold open where she interviewed Matt Gaetz (Sarah Sherman), Hunter Biden (David Spade) and Juan Soto (Marcello Hernández) for the latest installment of her talk show, "Church Chat."

Special guest David Spade as Hunter Biden and Dana Carvey as Church Lady during the “Church Chat” Cold Open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 8 on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

When was Dana Carvey on SNL? Dana Carvey was part of the Saturday Night Live cast from 1986 to 1993. He's hosted SNL four times, and has made many cameo appearances since.

