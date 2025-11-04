All Her Fault's Sarah Snook Is Mom to a Young Child with Husband Dave Lawson

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

In Peacock's new show All Her Fault, Sarah Snook plays Marissa Irvine, a married woman with a flourishing career and a young child. Snook is a busy working actress and producer who's raising a young child of her own—and that's where the similarities between Snook and Marissa Irvine's lives end.

All Her Fault follows Snook's Marissa, who shares 5-year-old Milo (Duke McCloud) with her husband Peter (Jake Lacy), down the rabbit hole of Milo's mysterious disappearance. Marissa is basically the opposite of Succession's Shiv Roy, giving Snook the chance to show off a side of her talent that Succession fans probably aren't familiar with. Spoiler alert: It's an incredible performance.

Snook's real personal life with her husband, Australian comedian Dave Lawson, is a lot more wholesome — and more suited to a romantic comedy than a white-knuckle mystery series.

How did Sarah Snook and her husband Dave Lawson get together?

Snook kept her marriage private for months before sharing their sweet love story in an interview with Vogue Australia in October 2021. She explained that their longtime friendship blossomed into something more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she revealed. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."

"It's been a ride," she continued. "There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate. There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson at The 78th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Lawson is more widely known in his and Snook's native Australia, where he starred in the satirical workplace comedy Utopia. He also hosted Dave's Shed Show, a comedy talk show filmed with a small audience in Lawson's backyard. Before they started dating, Snook appeared as a guest in 2018, and you can watch the episode online and see if you detect any chemistry between the future spouses.

Sarah Snook welcomed her daughter in 2023

Both Snook and her Succession character, Shiv Roy, were pregnant throughout the final season, though the series ended before Shiv's baby made an entrance.

Snook announced the birth of her baby on May 29, 2023, the day after Succession's finale aired. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself watching it with the top of her baby's head at the bottom of the frame, and wrote a heartfelt caption about saying goodbye to her Succession character. She ended it with a sweet acknowledgement of her new life as a mom.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," she wrote. "And now, my life has changed again."

When she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2024, she dedicated the award to her daughter.

"The biggest thank you, I think, is to someone who won't understand anything that I'm saying at the moment," she said in her speech. "But I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was her who carried me. It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you've got hormones raging. And it was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance. And I love you so much, and it's all for you from here on out."

She has never publicly shared her daughter's name.

Sarah Snook says life as a mom didn't inspire her All Her Fault performance

Snook, who is also an executive producer on All Her Fault, told Vanity Fair that while being a mom added a "depth of feeling" and "attention" to her roles playing a parent that she didn't used to have, she was keeping reality and fiction firmly separate when it came her performance as Marissa Irvine.

"There was one moment where the director whispered in my ear to think of my daughter [during a scene]," she said. "I was like, 'Nope, I'm out.' It was a well-meaning direction, but if I'm thinking of that, I go into a hypervigilant stress response...Bringing in actual reality is less useful as a performer than using my imagination, but that's just me: I see kids play and really believe that they are a dragon. I can access the same thing without thinking about my own daughter."

Milo (Duke McCloud) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

But the prospect of a child being kidnapped certainly didn't steer Snook from the project, thanks to compelling storytelling that goes far beyond a straightforward missing child plot.

"It's a real gift of a twist," she told the magazine. "So I couldn't say no."

All eight episodes of All Her Fault hit Peacock on November 6.