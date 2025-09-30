Sarah Sherman Hilariously Describes SNL Writing Night While Wearing an On-Theme Outfit

Lionel Richie Was Going to Be a Minister; Reflects on Creating "We Are The World"

The Season 51 cast member and Seth Meyers discussed the longstanding tradition of writing sketches on Tuesday (and into Wednesday morning).

Tuesday, September 30, marks the first Saturday Night Live writing night of Season 51, and Sarah Sherman dressed for the occasion.

"I'm dressed as writing night," she told Seth Meyers during her September 29 Late Night interview, which explains her lined notebook paper dress decorated with a pencil, eraser, and multiple binder clips.

In the week leading up to any new SNL episode, writing night traditionally begins on Tuesday evening and goes late, with writers often not leaving the office until 3 am (or later). Sketches have to be submitted by Wednesday morning for the table read, so inspiration needs to strike quickly.

"We're back in the SNL season, so you have a writing night," Meyers, a former cast member and head writer, noted. "So tell us a little bit about what writing night is to you."

"It's torture," Sherman joked. "It's hell. You go to sleep with your eyes closed being like, 'Think of something good. Think of a good idea. Think of something funny!' And then you wake up the next morning with nothing, and then you crawl your sorry ass to work and you're like, 'Please, somebody help me.' And everyone's like, 'What you got?' And you're like, 'Um, a character called Poop Vampire who has a catchphrase, 'I want to suck your butt.' I don't know."

That idea got some applause that Sherman assumed was out of "pity." But to be fair, if anyone could pull off "Poop Vampire," it's the woman who played both "The Original Nosferatu" and "RFK Jr's Brain Worm" on "Weekend Update."

Sarah Sherman is returning for her 5th season of Saturday Night Live

Season 51 will be Sherman's fifth as a cast member, and Meyers asked if she's feeling "full of ideas" as it begins.

Comedian Sarah Sherman during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 13 Episode 5 on September 29, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"Uh, you know, my problem is I'll think something is the most famous thing in the world, and everybody's going to know what I'm talking about," she said. "And then I come to work and I'm like 'Let's do a sketch' that's a parody of the most famous thing anybody's ever seen in the world, and they're like, 'Nobody's ever seen that. No one knows what you're talking about. You have to go to a mental hospital.' I don't really know what's famous until I see it on the show."

Sherman — like any SNL cast member — is no stranger to cut sketches, and has previously described the way that a sketch can get cut at any time, even during the live show.

"While the live shows happen, they, like, take the wig off of you," she said at an FYC panel earlier this year. "And you're like, 'What's going on?!'"

"One in every 1,000 sketches works," she explained on Late Night, before digging into a couple Season 50 ideas that apparently did not work.

Sarah Sherman and Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 11 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

Sarah Sherman described a cut SNL sketch where Timothée Chalamet "played her like an instrument"

"Timothée Chalamet was hosting, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, he's hosted before. He's like basically my best friend at this point,'" she recalled. "Obviously, he should play me like an instrument."

Meyers showed the audience the drawing that portrayed Sherman as a giant human instrument, featuring a keyboard in her belly and a triangle in the crook of her arm.

Meyers also gave a shoutout to the Ant-Man parody that Sherman once pitched to Paul Rudd, which involved Ant-Man shrinking down small enough to blast an old man's kidney stones.

We're counting the days until Sherman's next idea makes it to air, with the new season beginning October 4 with Host Bad Bunny and Musical Guest Doja Cat.