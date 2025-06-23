Sarah Sherman Revealed the Cast Alum She Believes Is “Everyone’s Favorite” At SNL

The Season 50 cast member said everyone was "depressed" when he exited the show.

According to Sarah Sherman, there's one Saturday Night Live alum who's not only everyone's favorite cast member, but everyone's favorite person in the building. When the Season 50 cast member appeared on the Good One podcast on June 20, 2025, she shared a surprising reveal about what it was like to join SNL back in Season 47.

"When I got to SNL, everybody was like, 'I'm so depressed. Beck Bennett isn't here. Where the f--k is Beck Bennett? He didn't come back. This sucks,' she recalled.

When Sherman finally crossed paths with the evidently beloved alum, she got what all the hype was about: "That was my first year. Everyone's talking about Beck Bennett and I'm like, 'S--t, I gotta meet this guy!' Everybody's talking about how amazing Beck Bennett is. And then I meet him, and he's a HOOT!"

Bennett left after Season 46, so he and Sherman just barely missed each other. They finally got to share the s in SNL50: The Anniversary Special, and even appeared in all the same sketches. Both Sherman and Bennett appeared in the Digital Short "Anxiety" and participated in the "New York 50th Musical," and Bennett appeared in the third iteration of "Domingo" as one of the groomsmen. Sherman played a bridesmaid/friend in all three.

Now that they've worked together, she could confirm that Bennett is "everyone's favorite [person] in the entire building of 30 Rock."

Beck Bennett had a sweet reaction to Sarah Sherman's comment

Bennett reposted the clip on his Instagram story and wrote, "Love you @sarahsquirm."

Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett attend SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Peacock via Getty Images

Bennett started at SNL in Season 39 alongside best friend and comedy partner Kyle Mooney. While he was known for many characters and even more impressions, one particular recurring sketch allowed him to show off his unmatched physical comedy skills as Richard Patterson, a man with the head of a successful CEO and the body of a baby.

Below, you can watch the third installment "Office Boss," which aired November 22, 2014 as the seventh episode of Season 40. Cameron Diaz was the Host, and she played Patterson's wife, a woman unbothered by her husband sitting in a giant high chair and having to be fed baby food on a tiny spoon. This is a relationship you can't ask too many questions about, but you can marvel at Bennett's ability to go down the stairs like a newly walking toddler.

Office Boss

In her first season, Sherman also played a baby alongside Bowen Yang in the sketch "Baby Monitor." Even though she has both a baby body and a baby head, her demon-eyed version is even more terrifying than Bennett's. Perhaps Bennett should stop by as Host and all the babies can throw tantrums together.

