Sarah Paulson Might Do the Best Drew Barrymore Impression of All Time

You might not expect it, but Sarah Paulson is quite the impressionist.

When the actress appeared on The Tonight Show in 2017, she and Jimmy Fallon played a game of "Wheel of Impressions" that showcased some truly impressive skills. Paulson is no stranger to transforming herself from head to toe for a role, but somehow it's still shocking when she pulls off a pitch perfect Drew Barrymore impression, after already having given a perfect Kathleen Turner impression and an even more perfect Holly Hunter impression. If any of those women ever need a biopic made about them, Paulson should definitely be considered for the part.

Less than a year later, Paulson returned to The Tonight Show and revealed that she'd run into Barrymore at Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday party after that episode aired. Since, as Fallon noted, Barrymore is "basically my sister-in law" (she's longtime producing partners with Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen), he was eager to hear what she thought.

"All of a sudden, I had this white-out terror thinking, 'I did an impression of her on national television, she may hate my guts,' but she didn't. She thought I was OK," Paulson told Fallon before jumping into the impression once again. "She was like, 'Sarah, that was such a good impression. I thought it was so, so accurate. I feel super honored. It was so sweet of you.'"

Drew Barrymore Confronted Sarah Paulson About Her Impression

By Paulson's account, it didn't sound like Barrymore was upset in any way. Even so, Paulson decided she'll no longer do impressions of celebrities, and instead would be focusing on animals.

"You don't have to worry about running into them at a party," she explained. "Mine is a dolphin, and I don't want to see a dolphin at a party. That would really freak me out."

Paulson then debuted her dolphin impression, which is admittedly just as good as her Drew Barrymore.

Sarah Paulson has also impersonated Real Housewives stars

But in the years since, Paulson's returned perform more celebrity impressions on The Tonight Show. In one game, she took on Cher, Matthew McConaughey, Meryl Streep, Yoda, Owen Wilson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger — though she passed on quickly trying to emulate Anne Hathaway.

For her Tony-winning role in the Broadway play Appropriate, Paulson revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was taking inspiration from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks for her character. She also channeled RHSLC star Heather Gay (in front of Heather Gay!) in a scene on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. Once she masters her Anne Hathaway, there will be no woman Paulson can't play.