Sarah Michelle Gellar Got Heckled by Buffy-Hating Vampires in Her 2002 SNL Monologue

The slayer accidentally offended a few bloodthirsty tourists in the audience — by implying she wanted to chop their heads off, Sunnyvale-style.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's 2002 Saturday Night Live monologue was hilarious, in the most Buffy the Vampire Slayer way.

When the actress hosted for her third time on October 12, 2002, she began her SNL monologue with a quick rundown of what she'd been up to. She'd just married I Know What You Did Last Summer costar Freddie Prinze Jr. a month earlier, following the June 2002 release of their film Scooby-Doo. Gellar and Prinze starred as Daphne and Fred in the live-action movie written by future Superman director James Gunn, and she shared that she'd also just "recorded my own album." (This was a bit, as she absolutely had not.)

Acoustic guitar in hand, Gellar prepared to perform a song from said album, after a shoutout to her starring role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which had just returned for Season 7.

Sarah MIchelle Gellar's SNL monologue offended the vampires in the audience

"I wrote all the songs myself. And I gotta say, recording this album was almost as rewarding as ramming a stake through the heart of a vampire," Gellar claimed with a strum. "But not quite as much fun as chopping their heads off!"

Before she could sing a note, the camera cut to three vampire tourists (played by Rachel Dratch, Chris Kattan, and Amy Poehler) sitting in the audience — and they were not happy. In fact, they were ready to gather up their NBC Store shopping bags and get out of there while Gellar sputtered that she didn't know there would be vampires in the audience.

"Yeah, well, we only got in 'cause of the rain," Daddy Vampire (Kattan) snapped. "We didn't know you were hosting... I'm just getting a little sick of the way vampires are portrayed in the media. It's a little insulting," he told Gellar.

"But Daddy, I wanted to bite the Jimmy Fallon!" said Baby Vampire (Poehler).

"I know, baby," Daddy Vampire said. "We all wanted to bite the Jimmy Fallon, but this nice lady over here, she wants to take a wooden stake and drive it through your heart, so I guess bedtime comes a little early tonight! We're good people, you know? We're honest people. I came to this country because I wanted to make an honest living. That, and turn people into vampires, but I guess we still got a long way to go."

Mommy vampire (Dratch) pointed out that she wanted to go to The Caroline Rhea Show, which ran on NBC from 2002-2003, but her husband angrily reminded her that "It tapes in the daytime!"

Watch Sarah Michelle Gellar's SNL monologue from Season 28, Episode 2 — featuring a cameo from longtime writer Jim Downey — above, and stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.