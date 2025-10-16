Sarah McLachlan & Kelly Clarkson's Live Harmonies Singing "Angel" Are Transcendent

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Somehow, the two made the classic song even more haunting and emotional.

There's something about Kelly Clarkson singing alongside '90s icons that hits differently.

Back in September, we highlighted Clarkson's heavenly duet with Alanis Morissette from an early episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that left fans breathless — but we may have found a performance that somehow tops that one.

In a new "Songs & Stories" segment from the October 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that featured an intimate discussion with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, the topic of McLachlan's smash hit "Angel" was brought up — and the famous ASPCA "End Animal Cruelty" campaign commercial that the song was prominently featured in, of course.

"I can't watch those friggin' commercials," Clarkson confessed. "Look, I love animals, I grew up rescuing... we had so many animals, and it's the perfect song. Whoever was the genius behind the move to put that song with those ASPCA commercials..."

Clarkson — like many others in her age range — explained that whenever the commercial came on, she was on the verge of tears, trying to donate as much money as she could afford.

"I think it generated over $30 million," McLachlan revealed.

Kelly Clarkson and Sarah McLachlan appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On that note, Clarkson realized that you can't talk about "Angel" with Sarah McLachlan without suggesting to perform the song live as a duet — especially when there's a piano sitting just a few feet away!

The two then pulled off a duet of "Angel" that was absolutely heaven-sent.

Clarkson is an expert at harmonizing with any singing partner, and she didn't disappoint as McLachlan launched into the iconic song by singing in her upper register while Clarkson contributed some gorgeous lower notes that made the tune even more haunting than the studio version.

The chorus was especially magical, and their harmonies were next-level.

Fans could tell by Clarkson's adorable reaction when the impromptu performance ended that singing alongside McLachlan was a bucket-list item for her — the 43-year-old mother of two was positively giddy.

