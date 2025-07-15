What Comes Out of “Naughty” 83-Year-Old Sandra Risser’s Mouth Will Scandalize You

When 83-year-old Sandra Risser grabbed a microphone for her America's Got Talent Audition, the sparkle in her eye and her determination to make her dream come true immediately won over the crowd and the Judges.

After a lifetime spent in the corporate world, she was finally putting her passions first, and who wouldn't root for that? With a wide grin on her face, Sandra announced that she would be the first comedian Act to win the show in its 20-year history, and whatever jokes you thought this nice old lady would tell...well, her set was smart, but it wasn't so sweet.

Sandra told a long, clever series of jokes comparing sex to shopping, explaining that in her home, growing up, she wasn't allowed to talk about sex, just about shopping, so she talked about it with different partners and in different areas, how men shop versus how women shop. You get the picture. It was gut-bustingly funny without ever being crass or dirty, and delivered without any guile. Even veteran comedian Howie Mandel had to hand it to her, and she got four easy Yes votes.

All About Sandra Risser

Risser is originally from Iowa, now lives in Arizona, and travelled to AGT with her husband. During her pre-comedy career, she was "a teacher, computer programmer/systems analyst, [and] owned a travel agency," according to her online bio. Before her current husband, she was married and divorced, a topic she covers in her comedy, as well as her experience living with Essential Tremors, a neurological condition that is not life-threatening but does impact motor skills.

"Enjoy every moment of your life, because it's never too late," she told the camera backstage.

Decoding Sandra Risser’s “shopping” stand-up Audition

Risser's entire comedic premise is a simple, effective innuendo: sex is like shopping. She tells the story of being a "regular shopaholic" in her youth, revealing to the audience, "I went shopping with friends: it’s safe, it’s comfortable, you’ve been to the store before. You know the merchandise is clean. I went shopping with coworkers. Sometimes I even went to bars, went shopping with strangers. Bad idea you never know what you’re gonna get. You might get somebody who shops too fast. And sometimes you get someone who can’t even find the door to the store."

But sex, like shopping, is different nowadays, explains Risser: "I understand you young people, sometimes you stay home, shop alone, using the Internet. Now that I’m older, I would rather shop alone. I know what I’m looking for and I know exactly where to find it. But I’m married so sometimes I have to take my husband shopping and I’m sure you all know, when a man finishes shopping, there is no keeping him in the store. So if he goes home, I still have to finish shopping alone!"

How to see Sandra Risser in real life

You can see Risser perform live this summer at the Scottsdale Elks Lodge on July 19, at the Awahtukee Comedy Club in Phoenix on August 9, and at the Hon-Dah Casino in Arizona on September 8. For further dates, check out SandraRisser.com/show-details.