Esmeralda Grand's Funniest Quotes on The Paper: Sabrina Impacciatore's Timing Is Aces

The Toledo Truth Teller's Managing Editor had revenge on her mind throughout the first season of the new Peacock comedy.

It's never easy to have your job usurped by an inexperienced young man. Just ask The Paper's Esmeralda Grand, played to perfection by Sabrina Impacciatore.

Throughout the first season of the Peacock comedy, the attention-loving Italian Managing Editor was forced to adjust to her new role/demotion as the Toledo Truth Teller's second in command. The change didn't sit well with her, so most of her time was spent scheming ways to get rid of her new nemesis, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) — or all-around sabotaging him in the workplace, such as when Esmeralda tells Ned a wild lie about Mare (Chelsei Frei).

Esmeralda's other capers in Season 1 of The Paper included getting catfished by a person who definitely never starred on LOST, having unexpectedly sexy dreams about a coworker, and occasionally doing actual journalism.

She may not be the most traditional reporter, but she's got unique experience and wisdom to share. We've compiled it all here — though whether you take her wisdom to heart, or make a point to do the exact opposite of what she says, is up to you.

Esmeralda Grand's most-laugh-out-loud lines on The Paper

Episode 1, "Pilot"

"Don't be so self-defecating!" - To Ned, who worries he's encroaching on her role

"In America, there is a saying about accepting the things that you cannot change. In Italy ... we do not have that saying." - On refusing to let Ned usurp her power over the Truth Teller

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) appears on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

Episode 2, "The Five W's"

"They are like children, and I think it would be a trauma for them to see two mommies at once." -To Ned, on why she can't attend his Truth Teller staff meeting

"Esmeralda did the greatest job at the paper, while also being a single mother. Although you would never know, because her body is insane." - Writing a Letter from the Editor in the voice of Ned

Episode 3, "Buddy and the Dude"

"MOBMIAB: Marv's Office Budget Meeting In A Bit. Yes, classic shorthand! Ned doesn't have time to read a whole sentence, while he's flirting all day long with that U.S. troop." - On the "MOBMIAB" Post-It she left for Ned while he was out working

"Perhaps he has cockroach DNA. You try to smash it, it doesn’t die. He turns on its back, and that's Ned! And, you pretend that you’re happy that he’s alive." - On her failed attempts at getting Ned fired

Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Troy Harvey/Peacock

Episode 4, "TTT vs the Blogger"

"I want to apologize for Ned. He resents children, because he can't have any of his own. He sat on a stove in high school, and it was on. So Ned's a premature grandpa with his print paper, but at TTT, we are completely different. Ice cream on Thursdays, very fun, very chill vibe, a lot of rizz. Nothing suss, nothing mid, and we are also very concerned about climate change. Come intern with me. Let's collab!" - Esmeralda's best attempt at talking to a teenager

Esmeralda’s best ideas for getting back at the teen blogger who wronged her are equally special:

“We cut his brakes, and then what happens after is in the hands of God.”

“We convince him his father is not his real father. Kids hate that.”

“We smear a little dog s–t on his retainer. Just a little teaspoon.”

"We give him Lyme disease. I think I have the right kind of ticks."

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) appears on The Paper Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

Episode 5, "Scam Alert!"

"When there is a group of single women and one woman finds happiness in love, the other single women try to take that happy woman down. Like in a boiling pot of lobsters, do you know that the male lobsters all lazily accept their fate, while the female lobsters try to get out by clawing down each other during the process. They will not claw down this lobster!" - On the other women in the office trying to warn her about her catfish boyfriend, "Jarson"

"I react strongly to everything! Life is strong, and I'm a strong woman." - On why she was so obviously bothered by the catfishing story

"Here is my truth: I need you to go away because I need to take some nudes to send to Jarson." - On speaking her truth

Episode 6, "Churnalism"

“Ned accuses me of sensationalizing stories. Since when sensation is a bad thing? Ask a box of condoms.”

- On Ned criticizing her beauty product ad story

"I don’t really have a migraine. This is just me being great at journalism!" - Whispering her very obvious tactic for sneaking into City Hall

“Merry Christmas, Frank. Nice cheeseburger, buddy.” - What she might say if she had an American accent

"If you think small, your life is small. Like an ant." - Her best advice to Mare

Episode 7, "I Love You"

"We are practicing a play...our first. In a certain scenario, these characters would take over, which is a very common plot in so many plays...We could do a movie, about a musical about a movie about a musical about a movie about a musical..." - Scrambling to explain why the cameras might've caught her and Ken (Tim Key) plotting a coup

"Janitors, more than anyone, they have to be loyal. Because of the stuff they find in the trash, or in the toilets."

- Regarding Nate the janitor overhearing a dangerous conversation

Episode 8, "Church and State"

"Where does it say the character took Xanax?" - Criticizing her child's acting as he practices lines for the Kid Mitt commercial

"I worry about him having a career, because you see what happens to these child actors? They start heroin really early. Sometimes they vomit on you, then they prostitute themselves. And then one day, they just stab you in the bed, and that's it. Lot of blood." - To another mom while waiting for her son's audition

"Hey sweetheart! How was soccer today? Oh, there is a lightning storm! Oh my god, I just switched bodies with my mom. She has my body now, and I am the beautiful woman! Wow, oh, this is how it feels to have clean underwear? I'm going to spend her money to buy the wipes I need to clean myself!" - Acting out her self-rewritten script in the audition

Episode 9, "Matching Ponchos"

Esmeralda spent this episode desperately trying to rid her dreams of Barry, and she offers a look into her mind when explaining why:

"A few weeks ago in the archive room, someone found a picture of Barry when he was 30 and he was very handsome. So that image stuck in my mind for several days, but then Barry did something very inappropriate — because when you think about a man that way, he knows that he can come into your dreams and he can have his way with you. I am very sorry to say that Barry took that liberty. If it happened once, it would be OK, because I was willing. There was a mutual attraction, but then it happened every night. Barry has come every night, unbidden, into my dreams, and he has had me. I have my needs like everybody else, maybe more, but he is insatiable. And then the day after, I come into the office and he pretends like nothing happened. How dares he!"

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda on The Paper Season 1 Episode 10. Photo: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK

Episode 10, "The Ohio Journalism Awards"

To everyone's surprise, Esmeralda took the stage during the In Memoriam portion of the Ohio Journalism Awards to declare, "It's so sad to be dead" and sing an impromptu song. It's a tune that's bound to become a staple at funerals for journalists.



Oh, sad dead journalist

You made your final deadline

You are gone

Sad dead journalist

You are gone

And no one will read you anymore

RIP

