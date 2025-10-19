Watch Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Sketches & Monologue from October 18, 2025

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

After a slight delay due to college football, Carpenter's double-duty episode went off without a hitch — and brought back Domingo.

The October 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was the first double duty episode of Season 51, and Sabrina Carpenter dazzled as both Host and Musical Guest. Those unfamiliar with the singer's acting talents were in for a treat: Carpenter made playing a wide range of characters look easy, from a podcaster boy to a middle schooler and a singing washing machine.

Like the previous week's host Amy Poehler, Carpenter jumped right into the episode by appearing in the cold open, which brought the return of Marcello Hernández's Domingo (and a fresh batch of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Alex Warren song parodies). After a monologue in which Carpenter poked fun at her controversial Man's Best Friend album cover and did a little crowd work, the pop star went on to play a concussed "girl boss," a woman petrified of plans, and the latest home shopping network vendor to bring an unintentionally obscene product to market.

She also performed album tracks "Manchild" and "Nobody's Son" in her second turn as Musical Guest.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's Saturday Night Live sketches below.

Why was SNL delayed on October 18? As the show announced just ahead of the broadcast on Saturday night, the show started a tiny bit late because of college football.

Sabrina Carpenter during promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 3. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's SNL sketches from October 18

"Domingo Cold Open"

Domingo Cold Open

He's b-a-a-ack! We're officially rooting for Domingo and Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), and it was great to see Carpenter back as chaotic childhood bestie Sophie.

Sabrina Carpenter monologue

"Boys Podcast"

Boys Podcast

Veronika Slowikowska, Jane Wickline, and Chloe Fineman are hilarious as the wide-eyed young hosts of a snack podcast that welcomes President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), but Carpenter might've stolen the show with the accuracy.

"Shop TV: Pillow"

Shop TV: Pillow

What? It's just a pillow — but don't put a close-up on that!!

Ashley Padilla as Bev, host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter as Virginia Duffy, and Mikey Day as Rhett during Saturday Night Live's "Shop TV: Pillow" sketch on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Grind Song/Middle School Lovin'"

Grind Song

Bowen Yang did make an appearance in a pretaped sketch this week, co-starring as a middle school kid opposite Carpenter, who visually channeled her Disney kid days.

Where was Bowen Yang on SNL ​​​​​this week? As the cast member shared on his Instagram stories, Yang missed the October 18 SNL episode due to the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where he was honored with the Vantage Award.

"Girlboss Seminar"

Girlboss Seminar

That girlboss grindset mentality means shaking it off, even when you've been tossed through a window. All hail Queenlicia!

Marcello Hernández as Domingo during Saturday Night Live's "Domingo Cold Open" on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Plans"

Plans

When unbreakable plans happen, nothing can save you.

"Appliance Store"

New cast member Veronika Slowikowska showcased her singing voice as a jazzy dryer sold with Carpenter's washing machine model, and the two sounded great together in the surreal sketch.

"Surprise"

You really never know what'll happen when you surprise someone.

"Social Experiment"

Great to see Please Don't Destroy's Martin Herlihy, who stayed on as a writer in Season 51, star in the night's third pretape.