Sabrina Carpenter Sells an Accidentally Obscene Pillow in SNL "Shop TV" Sequel Sketch

The October 18 Host played an innocent pillow inventor in the follow-up to Adam Driver and Michael Keaton's naughty "Shop TV" sketches.

October 18 Saturday Night Live Host and Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter played the latest vendor to hawk an unintentionally-obscene product in a new "Shop TV" sketch, co-starring Mikey Day as an embarrassed home shopping host begging for the producers to "blur that out."

In "Shop TV: Pillow," the "Manchild" singer plays Virginia Duffy, a wide-eyed, well-intentioned seller of ergonomic travel pillows. Except, when Virginia snaps the pillow together and hangs it on a display hook, the hosts soon notice it evokes some specific anatomical imagery.

"Not the best angle on that," Rhett (Day) sputters as Virginia details the pillow's "outer" and "inner" layers. "So two different labia—LAYERS, very neat," he says, begging producer O'Dell to "widen out" their close-up ASAP.

Ashley Padilla is SNL's new "Shop TV" cohost

Season 51 cast member Ashley Padilla plays Bev, Rhett's new cohost, taking the role after Heidi Gardner's departure. As Virginia makes Rhett stroke the soft pink pillow, Bev takes a call from a man who points out that "it looks like a lady's va—" before he's cut off. Rhett and Bev barely maintain their composure as Virginia tells them the pink ball at the top "actually vibrates."

"Bev, have you ever felt anything like that?" Virginia asks.

"Oh, not since my sophomore year of college," she admits. And don't miss a special add-on: Its faux-fur lining!

Watch "Shop TV: Pillow" from SNL's October 18 episode above, and stream every episode on Peacock anytime.

Adam Driver & Michael Keaton starred in previous "Shop TV" sketches

In December 2023, Host Adam Driver sold a chocolate Santa that looked a lot different with its wrapper off in "Shop TV: Christmas" co-starring Day and Gardner. Watch that sketch here.

"Shop TV: Christmas" was itself a sequel to the first "Shop TV" sketch, starring Mikey Day and Cecily Strong as cohosts, with Season 48 Host Jerrod Carmichael as a doll maker with some wildly inappropriate ideas. Watch it below:

And the most recent installment came in Season 50, when Michael Keaton played a man named Toby the Cookie Guy. Toby was there to showcase his Jumbo Zombie Eyeball cookie which, again, is an eyeball. That's why it's so big and round, with a big pink circle in the middle. The dot is its pupil!!

""Look how soft and squishy," Toby proudly told them.