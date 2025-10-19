Sabrina Carpenter Stole SNL's "Boys Podcast" Sketch As a Tween Interviewing Trump

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

You may not be familiar with tween YouTubers like MD Foodie Boyz, but many Saturday Night Live fans who have a 12-year-old kid in their life deemed the October 18 "Boys Podcast" sketch "scarily accurate." And for those unfamiliar with Host and Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter's' acting game, the "Manchild" singer showcased an uncanny ability to mimic a tween boy's speech and body language. She even managed to stand out among fellow masters of the form, Season 51 cast members Jane Wickline, Chloe Fineman, and Veronika Slowikowska.

"Boys Podcast" introduced the hosts of Snack Homiez, Braylor (Fineman), Jason (Slowikowska), Kyler (Wickline), and Tayson (Carpenter). They're 12, except for Kyler, who's "Unc" because he's a mature 13 now.

"He got the Lebron hairline, lowkey though," Carpenter's Tayson said with understated, authentic delivery, followed by a low-pitched giggle. Later in the show, the four welcomed President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) for a lighthearted interview, like so many credulous podcasters who target young men did during the 2024 election.

After a debate on which vegetables are GOATed, "chopped," or "cooked" — in which Braylor observed that a "tomato is like if a apple was a girl" and Unc Kyler confessed he's "never had a vegetable, lowkey" — Carpenter's character speaks for all of us when he admits, "I'm gettin', like, a little lost, actually." So who better to cut through all the confusion than President Trump?

"You know, Braylor, I've never been one for the veggies. Ding Dongs! I like a Ding Dong. We love Little Debbie. She does tremendous work. It's awful what happened to her," Johnson's Trump tells them. "You know, I like the Christmas tree cake — it used to be seasonal, but I very smartly made a call, and now we get it year-round."

Veronika Slowikowska as Jason, Jane Wickline as Kyler, James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump, host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter as Tayson, and Chloe Fineman as Braylor during Saturday Night Live's "Boys Podcast" sketch on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Dang! That's so fire, sir," Braylor said with approval, before their guest moved on to the "200 wars" he's solved, and that days' nationwide "No Kings" protest marches. "You know, the people are marching because they're happy he's free, right? It's a 'yes, King' march. They're saying 'Yes, King!'," he said after randomly mentioning former Congressman George Santos.

"Now I have a question for you boys: Do you think I'm getting into heaven?" he asked, a reference to a recent video of the real Trump musing on why he probably isn't. "Am I going to heaven, chat? Do I fit the criteria in terms of Christian and with regard to Saint Peter and Pearly Gates?"

"Um, I don't know, sir," Braylor admits.

"Probably not. Right? Epstein!," Trump volunteers back.

SNL viewers deemed the "Boys Podcast" 12 year olds "scarily accurate"

In comments on the sketch over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel, one fan wrote, "this is a scarily accurate depiction of tween boys," with almost 7,000 people liking the comment. "My heartfelt sympathies to all middle and high school teachers during this difficult time," another top comment read.

"Jane Wickline in the black hoodie is nailing the body language of the uncomfortable teenage kid - moving around, avoiding eye contact, delayed expressions coz his unsure on how to react. Amazing," another noted. Kudos to Carpenter and the women of SNL's cast to

