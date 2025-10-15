Sabrina Carpenter Goes Full Carrie Bradshaw in SNL's SATC Parody Promo

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

And Just Like That…Sabrina Carpenter Is Hosting SNL

The October 18 Host and Musical Guest turns Studio 8H into a Sex and the City fantasy in the whimsical clip.

Sabrina Carpenter is taking NYC by storm, so it's only fitting that her new Saturday Night Live promo video evokes one of its most fashionable TV icons: Carrie Bradshaw.

The "Manchild" singer is Host and Musical Guest for SNL's October 18 episode, and she may also be losing her mind. The first promo follows Carpenter through the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza as she obliviously takes every question as innuendo, and sees every colleague as a fan.

"New York is one big apple, and I'm taking my bite at Saturday Night Live," she says in a Sex in the City-style voiceover.

"Sabrina!" says new cast member Tommy Brennan as Carpenter exits the elevator into Studio 8H. "What are you up to?"

"In these heels?" she cracks. "Probably like 5'4."

"Are you excited for the weekend?" asks Sarah Sherman.

"Sorry hun, I prefer a strong end," she replies, with a slap to Sherman's butt. Watch the clip above.

And Just Like That…Sabrina Carpenter is hosting SNL

When Carpenter sees her old friend Marcello Hernández aka Domingo, she gets excited. The two have shared a stage a couple of times now, most recently during Carpenter's cameos in the SNL50 special's Domingo sketch and then Season 50 Host Quinta Brunson's monologue. And yet, she seems to have forgotten his name.

"Oh my god, it's Mr. Big!" she says, suddenly sipping a cosmopolitan.

"Oh, hey," he responds, as she hands him her empty glass. "It's actually Marcello, but I'll take it."

When writer Martin Herlihy approaches Carpenter to ask about changes to a script, she simply gives him an autograph, saying "Anything for a fan!"

Sabrina Carpenter during promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 3. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Sabrina Carpenter's Carrie Bradshaw hair is perfect

She ends the promo in a familiar place for Sex and the City fans: typing up her latest column on a laptop, just like Carrie.

"The woman wondered what she'd gotten herself into," she says in voiceover. "Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was..."

As she types, Hernández, Sherman, Herlihy, and Brennan watch over her shoulder.

"What's she writing?" asks Brennan.

"No idea," says Sherman. "The computer's not even on."

Carpenter will take her bite of the Big Apple on October 18, pulling Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest — the first star to do so in Season 51.

Season 50 featured three Double Duty episodes, starting with Charli xcx on November 16. Timothée Chalamet paid homage to Bob Dylan when he hosted and performed on January 25, while Lady Gaga made Mayhem on March 8.