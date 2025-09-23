Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Viewers will find out if Mitchell's second shot at Voice superstardom pays off during the September 23 episode.

Is the second time the charm for Ryan Mitchell, the first-ever recipient of the Carson Callback on The Voice? During the first night of Blind Auditions for Season 28, Mitchell impressed the Coaches with his power and his control singing "Cigarette Daydreams" by Cage The Elephant. But they didn't hear enough range to turn their chairs around, and encouraged him to try again someday.

Backstage, Host Carson Daly saw potential in Mitchell and handed him the Carson Callback card, giving him 24 hours to prepare a new song before returning to the stage for one more try. Mitchell took that message to heart, picked a new song, and rehearsed like he's never rehearsed before in hopes of a second shot at getting on The Voice.

But did it work? Fans will learn during tonight's episode. Read more details, below:

Ryan Mitchell's Carson Callback results on The Voice: Did he get a chair turn?

To find out whether or not Mitchell's second try gets him on The Voice, watch tonight's episode (September 23) on NBC starting at 8/7c. We'll update this post with the results after they come in.

"You're resilient," Daly told Mitchell backstage during the episode before his second Blind Audition. Having lived on the street during the height of his battle with substance abuse, Mitchell is no stranger to adversity. Now back and stronger, he's ready to take on the challenge of auditioning again. "I’m beyond grateful and stoked and ready to get back up there, man," he told Daly.

"Carson gave me such an amazing opportunity and I really wanna show him that I am not taking it for granted. I want to make him proud," he added.

"Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks," Daly said in a trailer for The Voice, teasing the Carson Callback. "And I've never been able to do anything about it — until now."

"What is happening, Carson Daly?" Coach Michael Bublé asked in the trailer, befuddled by this new addition to the competition.

"Sometimes the Coaches just don’t get it right," Daly said to Mitchell and his family backstage after his first Blind Audition got no chair turns. "We rarely get a cool alt-rock Artist on the show anymore."

After tonight's episode, maybe that will change. Stay tuned...