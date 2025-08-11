Ryan Gosling's SNL Jeans Commercial "Levi's Wokes" Hilariously Has No Style

What do "woke jeans" look like? SNL has the answer.

If you don't feel like your jeans are accurately representing you, then Saturday Night Live has the product for you.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

When Ryan Gosling hosted the Season 43 premiere on September 30, 2017, he joined seven cast members in an ad for "Levi's Wokes." It's a pitch-perfect parody of all those denim ads that seem to imply that your pants have to match your personality, instead of just being pants. You're "woke," so your jeans should be too.

So, what do "woke jeans" look like? They're "size-less, style-neutral, gender non-conforming," and come in a color called Greb. That's "not brown, but they're not not brown," and they can be worn by anyone: Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Gosling, and even a random child.

"Defining someone by their style? That's offensive," says Redd, rocking a pair of Wokes with a black beanie.

"That's why Levi's Wokes have no style," adds Davidson, wearing his at the highest height possible with a belt cinched around his chest.

The jeans "fit every body" because "they fit no body," and pockets are sold separately.

"Yo, who says I have hands?" says Day.

RELATED: SNL's "Papyrus" Sketch with Ryan Gosling Made James Cameron "Double Down" on the Font

"Levi's Wokes" parody ad was written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell

Ryan Gosling on Saturday Night Live Season 43, Episode 1. Photo: Kailey Fellows/NBC

These USA-made pants hug no curves, but they do cling tightly past the knee, and they have something called a "Uni-fly," which is 180 degrees of zipper.

"My jeans let me decide how I want to go to the bathroom," Redd says. "Do yours?"

Gosling features heavily as a model in the ad, naturally. He mostly smolders while casually wagging his finger, throwing out hashtags like #YDKMJ ("You don't know me, jeans"), and saying he's "triggered" when asked to consider a color other than #greb.

RELATED: SNL's "Beavis and Butt-Head" Sketch Won Emmys for Ryan Gosling's Transformation

In 2019, a bonus sketch from Season 45 called "Wrangler Peekaboos for Men" also got in on the pants discourse. Will Ferrell, Bowen Yang, and Alex Moffatt modeled denim that offers a little "peekaboo" cut-out in the back for "tasteful rear cleavage."

As the voiceover says, "Don't wear 'em with undies, don't wear 'em backwards, and don't be afraid to show your wild side."

Meanwhile, ladies over 30 will find an excellent selection of greb basics at Chonk or Forever 31.

Watch "Levi's Wokes" from Season 43, Episode 1 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock any time.

Shop SNL merch