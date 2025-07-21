Hear Why an Artist Yodeling on The Voice Caused a Lightning-Fast 4-Chair Turn

Sixteen-year-old Ruby Leigh took all the Voice Coaches by surprise in Season 24.

The Voice Season 24 featured one of the quickest 4-Chair Turns in recent memory thanks to Ruby Leigh's yodeling Blind Audition.

With her family watching alongside Host Carson Daly, Leigh performed Patsy Montana's "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart," first drawing the attention of then-Coach John Legend, who immediately turned.

Then, Leigh started yodeling — which caused Season 24 Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan to turn in rapid succession.

The Voice has been running for 27 unforgettable seasons — with a 28th premiering this fall on NBC — but there aren't many Blind Auditions that feature yodeling. Leigh's stands out as a special moment.

"The control and power that you've got at 16 is just insane," Horan told Leigh just moments after her Blind Audition. "You're really exciting."

Naturally, a bidding war of sorts ensued, as every Coach wanted Leigh on their team. Ultimately, Leigh — who, yes, was only 16 years old at the time — chose McEntire to be her Coach. (She is the Queen of Country, after all.)

Although Leigh wasn't the winning Season 24 Artist — that honor went to rocker Huntley — the singer had an impressive run, finishing runner-up. (Of course, along the way she gave fans many more memorable performances.)

Reba McEntire and Niall Horan return as Coaches for The Voice Season 28

Season 28 of The Voice is just around the corner, with McEntire and Horan returning alongside Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé (who's won back-to-back seasons and is looking to win his third in a row.)

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider about being a Coach on The Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Looking toward the new season, Bublé will no doubt follow his number-one rule as a Coach: “Be empathetic and warm and always realize that [the Artists are] a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come [from].”