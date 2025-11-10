Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out when the "Berghain" singer will grace the stage in Studio 6B, kicking off an exciting week.

Rosalía Is Performing on The Tonight Show for Her First Time Ever — on a Special Night

Rosalía is headed back to The Tonight Show, and this time she's singing.

The Spanish singer released her brand new album, LUX, on November 7 and she's celebrating with a trip to visit Jimmy Fallon on a very special night: a Sunday. Rosalia will perform *and* sit down for an interview with Fallon during the third of four weekend episodes of The Tonight Show following Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The episode will also feature DJ Khaled and is set to air after the Detroit Lions play the Philadelphia Eagles — all of which you can watch on NBC and Peacock.

While Rosalía has appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show before, she's never performed for Jimmy Fallon's audience. Her 2022 interview aired a couple of days before she performed as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live with Host Zoë Kravitz, and she discussed her then-newest album (2022's Motomami) and the correct way to pronounce her name, as well as telling a story about the time Harry Styles tried to text her.

Rosalía also revealed that she keeps her phone in her boot, and declared that everyone should keep their phone in their boot. We'll see if she's stuck to the habit when she performs on November 16!

Rosalía's returning to The Tonight Show, where she made her U.S. late night debut in 2022

The 2022 interview was actually her very first U.S. talk show appearance, and she gushed to Fallon about how much she'd wanted to be on the show.

"I'm a huge fan," she told him. "I wanted to come, like, since forever. I've seen the videos, your videos on Instagram or YouTube, and I'm always like, 'I really want to talk with him.'"

Rosalía's LUX has earned rave reviews and impressed fans all over the world. On it, she sings in 14 languages, shows off her classical operatic training.

Rosalía attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

After his November 16 episode, Fallon has just one more special Sunday Night Football broadcast, after the Houston Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs on December 7.

