Rihanna Debuted "Stay" with This Chills-Inducing Saturday Night Live Performance

Introduced by Anne Hathaway, Rih Rih sang her stripped-down 2012 ballad for the very first time in Studio 8H.

On November 10, 2012, America heard the song "Stay" for the first time, just days after asking Barack Obama to "stay" for a second term.

Rihanna performed as Musical Guest for the fourth time on Saturday Night Live for the first post-election show of 2012 in Season 38, and debuted her most powerful song to date. The Smurfs star sang the tender ballad in a fairly stripped-down performance, her backing band barely illuminated in blue while she stood in a single narrow spotlight.

Introduced by Host Anne Hathaway, Rihanna's second performance of the evening revealed her new song a full month before it officially released on December 13, 2012. And when it finally did go wide, it hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Rihanna's 24th top 10 song.

Rihanna's first song of the night was the Sia-penned "Diamonds," which she belted in front of a trippy tropical green screened background. By December 1, "Diamonds" had risen to no. 1 on the Hot 100.

Rihanna starred with Andy Samberg's "Shy Ronnie" in two SNL Digital Shorts

While Rihanna has never hosted Saturday Night Live, she's undeniably star material — and the "Umbrella" singer starred in the Digital Short "Shy Ronnie" alongside cast member Andy Samberg during her first of five turns as Musical Guest on December 5, 2009.

The pair played two singing teachers in a classroom. While they're supposed to be teaching "knowledge," Ronnie can't seem to perform normally around his stunning colleague. As soon as she leaves the room in frustration, Ronnie reveals why he got this job in the first place.

During his July 2025 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Samberg shared that and fellow Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone wrote "Shy Ronnie" in "under an hour."

"Sometimes it takes a long time to come up with the idea, and then sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes you're in the shower at home and you have a full idea and you come in and you go, 'I have an idea' and then you just write it and it happens," Samberg explained of the sketch's easy birth. And Rihanna spun it into gold.

Rihanna performs on Saturday Night Live Season 38 Episode 7. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Rihanna and Shy Ronnie returned in Season 36 for the sequel "Ronnie & Clyde," which found the pair trying to rob a bank. Once again, Ronnie fails to deliver, and his co-robber leaves to hook up with a handsome, lucky bank customer (Host Jon Hamm).

