Richard Goodall's Enthralling "Old Time Rock and Roll" Cover Has Bob Seger Grit

Fans could see the talent inside Richard Goodall months before his AGT journey began.

As it turns out, Richard Goodall was a star in his own right long before his Season 19 triumph on America's Got Talent.

Throughout this past season, the school-janitor-turned-singing-sensation captivated viewers with his powerful voice and relatable qualities. Fans — and AGT Judges — just couldn't get enough of the 55-year-old. However, news of his success on the show wasn't all that surprising to people who had already seen him perform in and around his hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana; he was a local star there long before he stepped onto the AGT stage and delivered his instantly-viral audition.

Below, check out this 2023 Instagram video of Goodall performing "Old Time Rock and Roll" at his local American Legion over a year before being crowned Season 19 champion. He showed off the same vocals and passion that made him a household name in 2024.

"Awesome night last night and the fabulous band at post 346! Check it out and come see me at Archie's sports bar! 7:30 to 11:30! Be there or be square!! Rg #vangoodall," Goodall captioned.

Awesome night indeed — imagine listening to Goodall sing live, blissfully unaware that he would go on to become one of the most beloved AGT champions ever.

Goodall did the Bob Seger classic justice, hitting the difficult notes perfectly. We wonder if the way he easily powered through "Old Time Rock and Roll" was the impetus for Goodall tackling Journey songs during his AGT run.

It's good to know that if he needed to, Goodall could've unleashed this masterful version of "Old Time Rock and Roll" at any point in the competition — not that he needed it!

Here's what to know about "Old Time Rock and Roll"

Released by Seger in 1979 as part of his 10th studio album Stranger in Town, "Old Time Rock and Roll" is about as timeless as they come. It spent an impressive 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number-28 in May 1979.

That same year, music magazine Cash Box called the song "a piece of infectious raucous joy," a sentiment we're positive Goodall agrees with.

"Old Time Rock and Roll" also enjoyed renewed popularity thanks to being featured in the Tom Cruise 1983 classic, Risky Business.