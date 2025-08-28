Ricardo Moreno from The Voice Sounds Astonishing Belting the National Anthem

Best Performances of This Year's Trendiest Songs | The Voice | NBC

Ricardo Moreno Earns Bublé's REPLAY with "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" | The Voice Blind Auditions

Ricardo Moreno's voice can be summed up with one word: powerful.

Ricardo Moreno didn't win The Voice Season 27, but he still won fans over with his amazing vocals.

Moreno’s electric version of “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” by Paul Anka impressed Coaches like Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini early on in the competition. Still, one recent performance is a perfect example of how stunning his voice really is. In August 2025, Moreno shared footage of himself singing the national anthem in such a powerful tone.

“An honor I had to sing the national anthem,” the singer captioned his post.

Watch Ricardo Moreno sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” here.

Moreno's soaring vocals were elevated even further because he sang the national anthem completely a cappella. Who needs musical accompaniment when you sound that good?

One fan took to the video’s comments to gush over Moreno’s vocals. “I got goosebumps 😍🥹,” they wrote.

This rendition of the national anthem proves why Bublé ultimately used his Coach Replay in Season 27 to ensure Moreno would be on his team.

The Voice Season 28 returns to NBC September 22

Moreno was a crucial member of Team Bublé in Season 27, and although the California native won’t be back in Season 28, his former Coach will.

In fact, Bublé will be gunning for his third Voice win as he competes against fellow Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg this fall on NBC.

Behind-the-scenes footage from set proves the Coaches are having a blast filming the upcoming season. Fans of McEntire should take notice of the socks Bublé will be rocking at some point in Season 28. That's all we'll say!

In a discussion with NBC Insider, Bublé explained why he loves being a Coach on The Voice. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," he said. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

The Voice Season 28 kicks off with a two-hour season premiere of Blind Auditions on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c.