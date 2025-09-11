How Rex Linn Teased Reba McEntire About Her "Crush" Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend NBC Celebrates Fall Comedy held at NBCUniversal on October 09, 2024 in Studio City, California; Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The country icon's playful crush on the NFL star turned into an running bit with her IRL boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Happy's Place star and Coach of The Voice Reba McEntire has never hidden her love for the Kansas City Chiefs. So when Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift first made waves in 2023, McEntire longtime boyfriend, Rex Linn, couldn't help but throw some hilarious and playful digs her way about one of her favorite players.

Sure, nowadays Swift and Kelce are celebrating an engagement, but once upon a time, McEntire had her fingers crossed for a chance to chat with Kelce. During an October 2023 TODAY interview, McEntire revealed that Linn jokingly teased her about her admiration for the NFL star after his romance with Swift first sparked speculation. McEntire and Linn's playful banter echoes their down-to-earth rapport, with her "crush" on Kelce becoming a humorous inside joke between the Happy's Place stars.

As soon as McEntire learned Kelce and Swift were official, she knew the clock ran out on her hypothetical shot with the Chiefs icon.

Rex Linn would tease Reba McEntire about her "crush" on Travis Kelce

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; David Eulitt/Getty Images

As a known Kansas City Chiefs fan, TODAY was eager to ask McEntire what her thoughts were on Kelce's budding romance with Swift back in 2023. Spoiler alert: McEntire ended up being crushed by that crush.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” McEntire jokingly told TODAY.com at the time. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

McEntire teased that she was "devastated" to hear the news of Kelce and Swift's love connection, comparing Kelce to a "boyfriend that cheated on" her while joking about the Chiefs tight end.

And if you're thinking McEntire's actual boyfriend was stressed about McEntire's fangirl status, you'd be mistaken. According to McEntire, Linn pays no mind. “Isn’t that sad?” she told TODAY.

“We were watching [Kelce] play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,” McEntire recalled before revealing that once Swift and Kelce sparked dating rumors, Linn began teasing McEntire about that ill-fated crush.

“When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend,'" McEntire revealed. "I said, ‘Rub it in.'"

Reba McEntire had the cutest reaction to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

Reba McEntire attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Gotham/GC Images

Time heals all heartbreaks. Fast forward to the present, and McEntire is nothing but supportive of Kelce and Swift's love story.

During a September 2025 segment for NBC's NFL Kickoff Eve special, McEntire and Linn visited the program to answer some football-themed questions. After Linn flexed his knowledge on football trivia ahead of Sunday Night Football, it didn't take long for the high-profile engagement to come up. After McEntire and Linn were asked to describe Swift and Kelce's relationship in one word, McEntire jumped at the chance to answer.

"I got that one!" McEntire exclaimed. "Cute!"

While once upon a time she had a playful crush on Kelce, McEntire is clearly thrilled to see the couple thrive in this next chapter.

