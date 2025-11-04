The Super Romantic Thing Rex Linn Said to Reba McEntire When He Got Down on One Knee

While Reba McEntire and Rex Linn got engaged nearly a year ago on Christmas Eve 2024, fans are only now getting all the details about their big day.

News was first confirmed about the Happy's Place stars' engagement when they hit the 2025 Emmys red carpet in September. A month later, McEntire revealed to People that Linn popped the question over the holidays while they were in Leiper's Fork, Tennesse. It took them months to announce their happy milestone due to the tragic Palisades fires.

"So we got engaged then, we were going to make the announcement when we got back to L.A. in January, and the fires happened. It wasn't appropriate," McEntire explained before admitting, "The time never presented itself until the Emmys when it just happened."

Rex Linn's beautiful proposal to Reba McEentire

In a later interview with USA Today in November, McEntire explained that the couple were simply "riding around" in the afternoon when Linn suggested they "hop out" by the creek. That's when the actor surprised her and proposed with the most beautiful, thoughtful words.

"He said, 'I want to cross the finish line with you. Would you marry me?'" she said. A shocked McEntire was speechless, which caused a brief moment of panic for Linn.

"He said, 'I thought I was gonna have to jump in the creek!'" she said. The 68-year-old got down on one knee with a unique, untraditional ring that The Voice Coach adores.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

"It is black diamonds and rose gold. And it sparkles all the time," McEntire said. "I don't think I've ever cleaned it, and it just sparkles."

The couple are looking forward to a longer engagement and have yet to set a wedding date.

"I asked him, 'Well, when do you want to do this?' He said, 'Let's have fun with the engagement time,'" she told People. "We're just enjoying each other."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn on Happy's Place Season 2

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18 "Alarm Bells". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

In the meantime, the fiancés get in plenty of quality time on Happy's Place. Season 2 of the NBC sitcom premieres on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c. “We love being around one another,” Linn told E! News. “We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can’t wait to go back the next day. Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

As for what's in store for their on-screen counterparts Bobbie and Emmett? The actor hinted that art may imitate life.

"I think we're going to be together for a while until Emmett screws it up," Linn said in a behind-the-scenes look at Happy's Place Season 2. "Or we might get married."