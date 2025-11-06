Rex Linn Teases What’s Next for Bobbie & Emmett on Happy’s Place: "Expect A Lot..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Happy's Place star teases that Emmett has a "secret" that may throw a wrench in Bobbie and Emmett's progress.

Happy's Place is back in business for Season 2, and things are heating up between Reba McEntire's Bobbie and Happy's Place chef Emmett — played by McEntire's real-life fiancée, Rex Linn.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Bobbie has been kept on her toes after inheriting her late father's pub at the beginning of Season 1, but she luckily has help from a hysterical crew of helpers. After forming a heartwarming bond with her newfound half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), the duo has navigated some chaotic workplace wrenches alongside Bobbie's bartender BFF Gabby (Melissa Peterman), the pub's accountant Steve (Pablo Castelblanco), and the restaurant's helpful, friendly waiter Takoda (Tokala Black Elk).

But many will agree that it's Bobbie's ongoing will-they-won't-they storyline with Happy's Place chef Emmett that has us glued to our screens and perched for Season 2. Emmett is a man of few words, but as Season 1 progressed, the chemistry between him and Bobbie became undeniable. The Happy's Place romance was only amplified by the real-life love story between McEntire and Linn behind cameras, which radiates throughout each of their chucklesome scenes.

NBC Insider chatted with the Happy's Place cast ahead of Season 2, and Linn was keen to open up about Bobbie and Emmett's future on the NBC sitcom, and it sounds like quite the rollercoaster.

Rex Linn says there will be "fireworks" between Bobbie and Emmett in Season 2 of Happy's Place

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

While real-life lovebirds McEntire and Linn are heading toward wedding bells, what can Happy's Place fans expect to see between Bobbie and Emmett?

"Expect a lot of fireworks, and maybe less fireworks, and then more fireworks," Linn told NBC Insider.

"Plus, it’s no secret that Emmett has a secret," Linn added. "And we get to find that out."

What's the secret, you may be wondering? Happy's Place fans will have to tune into Season 2 to find out, but the official logline for the new season teases that "a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern."

Happy's Place co-creator Kevin Abbott opened up about Bobbie's evolving relationship with the smitten head chef in an August 2025 interview with TV Line, revealing that there will be some roadblocks on the horizon.

“We’re going to continue to explore the Bobbie/Emmett relationship,” Abbott said, adding, “One of the impediments to that is that Emmett holds a secret. I’m not going to tell you what that secret is, but he has one, and it’s, I think, a very interesting one.”

Abbott explained that after allowing the romance between Bobbie and Emmett to simmer throughout Season 1, it's now time to see the duo navigate the complicated intricacies of dating. From secrets that haven't come to light to shifting workplace dynamics, Bobbie and Emmett's happily-ever-after isn't being rushed. "When we get there, I want the audience to feel really satisfied," Abbot told TV Line.

Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Discover what Emmett may be hiding and catch up with Bobbie and the rest of the Happy's Place crew by watching Season 2, premiering on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.

