Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Wife, Children Speak Out in New Peacock Documentary

Peacock's documentary, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, will bring viewers inside accused serial killer Rex Heuermann's Long Island home for the first time and include exclusive commentary with his family.

The family of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer is speaking out in an all-new documentary on Peacock.

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, premiering June 10, will bring viewers inside Heuermann’s Long Island home and include commentary from his wife, children, and friends as they try to make sense of the shocking allegations against the Manhattan architect, accused of killing seven women.

“After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this documentary goes inside the suspect's home for the first time, where exclusive commentary from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof,” reads a press release for the three-part documentary.

An all-new trailer released Friday for the special shows Heuermann’s estranged wife Asa Ellerup sitting down in the family’s home as a producer asks the question, “How could you not know?”

Although Ellerup’s answer isn’t revealed, she later opens up about the moment she learned of the stunning allegations against her husband.

“The investigator says to me, ‘Have you heard about the murders on Gilgo Beach?’ I’ve heard of them,” Ellerup remarked, before adding, “Does everybody really believe everything they hear?”

It’s clear in the more than a minute long trailer that some of those close to Heuermann now have conflicting feelings about the man they thought they once knew.

“One person’s saying this, one person’s saying that, but my memory says this,” his daughter, Victoria, said in another clip.

She isn’t the only one who appears to be questioning Heuermann, as another man who described himself as Heuermann’s “best friend” described the moment he confronted the alleged killer.

“There’s so much evidence against you, I don’t even believe you and you’re my best friend,” he said as he recounted the conversation. “Convince me, give me something. Did you do it?”

The final moments of the trailer also revealed a seemingly typical conversation between the husband and wife as Heuermann called Ellerup from behind bars.

“Hello,” Heuermann can be heard saying in the call.

“How you doing?” Ellerup asks.

“Alright, how are you today?” Heuermann calmly replies.

“I’m doing great, now that I’ve got you on the phone,” Ellerup tells him as the camera pans to a photo of the couple as young newlyweds.

About the suspected victims of the Gilgo Beach Killer

In addition to exclusive multi-part interviews with Ellerup, Victoria and Heuermann’s close friend, the Peacock documentary will also delve into the lives of Heuermann’s alleged victims before they met their tragic fate and follow the investigation that led to his eventual arrest.

The unassuming architect was taken into custody in July 2023 and was initially charged with second-degree murder for the deaths of three women: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

The remains of all three women were found along the same stretch of Gilgo Beach in December 2010 in a harrowing case that sparked national attention and inspired the 2020 Netflix film Lost Girls.

After his arrest, authorities later linked Heuermann to the deaths of four other women in separate cases that date all the way back to 1993.

While Heuermann remains behind bars awaiting trial for the killings, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets will take a new look at the case and reveal new details about the man behind the disturbing allegations.

The three-part documentary is produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's G-Unit Film and Television,

The special will premiere Tuesday, June 10 on Peacock, with all three episodes available to stream upon its release.