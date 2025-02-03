Why Renzo’s “Unexpected” Lynyrd Skynyrd Blind Made John Block Adam: “He’s Down Bad”

One episode into The Voice Season 27 and heart-breaking Blocks have already begun. During the Blind Auditions, Philidelphia native Renzo sang a stripped-down, acoustic version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic ballad "Simple Man," and his emotional performance and raw vocal talent deeply connected with Coach Adam Levine. Coach John Legend, however, used his first Block of the season to stop Team Adam from recruiting him.

Adam Levine was "down bad" for Artist Renzo on The Voice

As Renzo sang and played guitar, Legend was the first to turn his chair, followed by Coach Michael Bublé, then Levine, who was so into it he stood up. But it was newbie Coach Kelsea Ballerini who noticed that Levine was out of the running. "You got blocked!" she warned Levine.

"I got blocked? Who did it?" the Maroon 5 singer asked as Legend made a "guilty" face.“I did what I had to do. I just wanted to welcome you back," Legend said. "I had to do this for old times' sake.” Levine slumped over his chair, and Ballerini observed, "He's down bad."

Adam Levine and John Legend are in it to win it on The Voice

Even though Renzo said he listened to plenty of Maroon 5, it came down to Bublé versus Legend, and the Artist ended up going with Team Legend. With his signature wit, Levine soon got over it. “John feared me, let’s be honest," he quipped, before joking, “This was a big mistake coming back!”

And Legend didn't let it end there. He pulled out a video from way back in Season 16, the first time Levine blocked Legend. Coach grudges never die, and since this is Levine's first time back since Season 16, of course Legend took the opportunity to get even.

But it's all cool off-stage. In a recent video, the two Coaches, now both "OGs" in their own rights, reminisced about The Voice over the years. “It was different. Music was different. It changes," Levine said.

They also cheekily dismissed Bublé and Ballerini, with Levine adding, “They have no idea what they’re doing.” Well, we'll see about that.