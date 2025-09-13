Reid Scott Reveals Law & Order's On-Set Lingo: “We Say That All the Time"

From selfie-taking fans to street noise, New York City keeps the Law & Order crew on their toes.

For as long as Law & Order has been on television, New York City has served as more than a backdrop; it's a bespoke, unyielding, and inseparable fixture of the franchise. Over the decades, Law & Order's production has had to adjust to the mighty demands of filming in the heart of the Big Apple, and precinct icon Reid Scott revealed a fun, behind-the-scenes detail about how it all goes down.

The energy of New York City reverberates throughout each Law & Order episode, from courtroom steps in Manhattan to late-night investigations in a neighboring bureau. Still, New York City's hallmark hustle and bustle comes with a challenge: the city doesn't stop just because cameras are rolling. During Scott's February 2025 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was excited to ask him about the hullabaloo surrounding the show's filming demands, leading Scott to reveal the crew's unique strategy for signaling to the actors that it's time to take a break and let New York City do its thing.

Sirens, traffic, construction, and everyday city life frequently derail the crew's attention, prompting production to coin a phrase for the very moment: "Hold for New York." Because sometimes New York City has the loudest line.

Reid Scott explains why Law & Order often has to "Hold for New York"

While New York City's loud traffic noise and round-the-clock sirens can complicate nailing down a Law & Order scene, Scott couldn't help but laugh while revealing one of the more entertaining disruptions: New Yorkers who can't wait to snag a snapshot with a Law & Order cast member. What's more unpredictable than a fan wanting a selfie?

"We get so much love wherever we go," Scott told Clarkson.

"Do they interrupt when you're, like, doing scenes?" Clarkson asked.

"All the time," Scott told her. "In the best possible way. But we've had people walk up, you know, we'll be on the street shooting a scene. And we'll have people just walk right up to us in the middle of the scene and say, 'I'm sorry, I know you're shooting, but I gotta get this picture.'"

After the audience got a kick out of that mental image, Clarkson asked Scott about Law & Order production's strategy for navigating the hectic day-to-day of the city: "Hold for New York."

"Is that what y'all say?" Clarkson asked.

"We say that all the time," Scott confirmed before listing off a few of the common culprits. "It's a siren. It's somebody screaming. It's a garbage truck that won't move. There's always something very New York happening. You have to take it in stride and just kind of move around it. But it's what makes it really fun."

Reid Scott always dreamed of joining the Law & Order universe

For Scott, these filming interruptions are hardly an annoyance. The show has been a rite of passage for many New York City actors, one that Scott previously believed he missed out on. During a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Scott revealed that he had always dreamed of joining the cast of Law & Order, but saw it as an opportunity that had slipped away.

"Since I was a young actor coming up in New York, it was the one show that got away," Scott said. "All of my fellow actors and actresses were all doing their guest-star turns and really cutting their teeth on this incredible show, and I never got a chance to do it."

Following Law & Order's reboot, it was only a matter of time until the show landed on Scott's radar, and this time he was committed to jumping in on the action.

"I had read an article about the show coming back," Scott explained. "And I don’t know why it sort of hit me, like, 'Oh, they’re gonna come after me this time.' And three days later, on my birthday, my agent calls and she says, 'So, something came up out of the blue.' I said, 'Law and Order?' She said, 'How did you know that?' I had no idea how I knew that, but let’s lean in. So it just felt like the right thing at the right time, and I could not be happier."

His dream of joining the precinct pandemonium came true in 2024, and Vincent Riley continues to usher in a new era of courtroom chills and thrills. Don't miss the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.