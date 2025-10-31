Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"It just reminds you how lucky you are to get to be shooting on the streets in New York," the Law & Order star said.

Why Reid Scott's Kids Were "Blown Away" When They Visited the Law & Order Set (EXCLUSIVE)

While the children of cops don't often get the chance to join their parents at work, it's a different story for Reid Scott's kids. They've joined their dad, Law & Order's Detective Vincent Riley, on set and got all of the thrill of criminal investigation with none of the danger.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During an interview with NBC Insider, Scott revealed that one of his favorite parts of being such a mythic part of Law & Order is the behind-the-scenes magic of the crime scenes.

Nearly every episode across the show's 25 seasons has opened with police lights, caution tape, and the flurry of panicked faces as the 2-7 arrives to chat with the coroner, touch base with the reporting witness, and make initial assessments on the case at hand. After 35 years of filming on the streets of New York City, the Law & Order franchise has mastered crime scenes. As a proud father of two sons, whom he shares with his wife Elspeth Keller, Scott couldn't have been more excited to show his kids the ropes of Law & Order.

RELATED: Maura Tierney Reveals the Law & Order Prop That Makes Playing Brady So Fun (EXCLUSIVE)

"I still love our actual crime scene," Scott told NBC Insider. "There’s a certain energy. And especially this time of year, in the city, when the weather’s great and you could be outside in the elements. You’re so happy to be shooting in New York in the fall ... I get a huge charge out of those."

Reid Scott's kids were "blown away" by all the action of a Law & Order crime scene

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appear in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Scott has relished his time filming for Season 25, especially after his children joined him behind the scenes to see how those blood-pumping investigations and crime scenes come to life.

"My kids got to come visit set this past Friday, and they got to see the crime scene," Scott shared. "We had a whole street blocked off in Red Hook. And they were just blown away at like the level of detail and how many people were involved, and all the cop cars and the spinning lights and all of it."

"It just reminds you how lucky you are to get to be shooting on the streets in New York, doing a cool a-- crime show," the Law & Order star added.

RELATED: Reid Scott’s Wild Premonition About Being Cast on Law & Order — And Getting the News on His Birthday

Reid Scott says the Law & Order crew often has to "hold for New York"

Reid Scott attends Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline on April 11, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Scott echoed his gratitude for joining the NBC nail-biter during a February 2025 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show,.

"We get so much love wherever we go," Scott told Kelly Clarkson while discussing some of the on-set lingo the cast and crew have developed to accommodate the hectic day-to-day of filming in New York City, where the locals and tourists waste no time throwing a wrench in production.

"Do they interrupt when you're, like, doing scenes?" Clarkson asked her Law & Order star.

"All the time," Scott revealed. "In the best possible way. But we've had people walk up, you know, we'll be on the street shooting a scene. And we'll have people just walk right up to us in the middle of the scene and say, 'I'm sorry, I know you're shooting, but I gotta get this picture.'"

The audience chuckled as Clarkson clarified the Law & Order crew's tactic for handling the maniacal reality of the Big Apple: "Hold for New York."

"Is that what y'all say?" Clarkson asked.

"We say that all the time," Scott said. "It's a siren. It's somebody screaming. It's a garbage truck that won't move. There's always something very New York happening. You have to take it in stride and just kind of move around it. But it's what makes it really fun."

Watch Law & Order on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka