Simon Cowell Reveals What the Late Regis Philbin Was Really Like "Off-Camera"

The legendary TV presenter and comedian — who died in July 2020 — was America's Got Talent's first-ever host during Season 1.

Few have made as much of an impact in the world of broadcast entertainment television as either Regis Philbin or Simon Cowell.

The former the consummate host, the latter the ultimate producer. The two men worked together on the first season of America's Got Talent, which Philbin hosted and Cowell created and executive produced (he wouldn't take his place at the Judges' table until Season 11). And though Philbin left after the first year, they got along great behind the scenes.

After Philbin's death of natural causes at the age of 88 in July 2020, Cowell opened up about his memories of the talk show host and comedian, revealing, "When I got the news, I was really, really sad because I have so many happy memories of working with him and have a lot to be grateful for," he told People at the time.

Read on to see the kind words he had about his late collaborator.

Simon Cowell called Regis Philbin a "total gentleman" and a "total pro" on AGT

Simon Cowell during America's Got Talent Season 19, Episode 15; Regis Philbin visits at SiriusXM Studios on October 3, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC

"What I learned about him was that he was an absolute total gentleman. Off-camera or on-camera, he always made you feel welcome. He really looked after you as a guest on his show. He was so fun and such a professional," Cowell told the outlet, giving Philbin credit for the successful start of the AGT franchise.

"When we had the opportunity to work with him when we launched AGT, he was a big reason why we managed to get the show off the ground in the first place. The fact that he took a chance on something brand new, I said to him afterward, "I'll always remember what you did for us,'" he said, adding, "For him to agree to do it — it involved a lot of traveling — he was an absolute delight to work him. Every time I met him, he was always happy, gracious, a real gentleman and a total pro."

Regis Philbin and his wife joy are the parents of another TV superstar

Philbin was married to Joy Philbin for 50 years, and they shared two daughters: Joanna and J.J. He also had two children from his first marriage, Amy and Daniel. Daniel sadly preceded his father in death after a lifelong struggle with a severe spinal cord defect that left him disabled, and Joanna is the author of several novels.

Joy Philbin and Regis Philbin attend the LA screening of "Burden" on February 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

J.J. Philbin followed her dad into show business, writing for shows like Saturday Night Live and Heroes; she's now one of the most sought-after creator/producers in the industry. In 2005, she married Mike Schur, the comedic genius behind NBC and Peacock hits like The Good Place, The Office, Rutherford Falls and Parks and Recreation.