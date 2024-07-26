Biden and Harris press for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal in meetings with Netanyahu

The Refugee Olympic Team in 2024 consists of 37 athletes from 11 different nations competing in 12 various events.

What Is the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

One of the many thrills of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris is seeing athletes in the parade of nations.

But for only the third time in history, the International Olympics Committee's Refugee Olympic Team — which represents “more than 100 million displaced people around the world,” announcers said during the opening — will also be competing.

The Refugee Olympic Team goes by the abbreviation EOR, which stands for Equipe Olympique des Réfugiés — the French term for Refugee Olympic Team. The IOC created the team to ensure that people displaced from their home countries can have access and funding to participate in sports at the highest level.

Speaking at a virtual meeting in May, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said that the team would serve as a message of hope for refugees worldwide, Newsweek reported.

"We welcome all of you with open arms. You are an enrichment to our Olympic Community, and to our societies," he said.

Athletes from Refugee Olympic Team's delegation sail on a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Who is on the Refugee Olympic Team during the Paris 2024 Olympics? The Refugee Olympic Team this year consists of 37 athletes from 11 different nations. That’s the largest team assembled to date, Reuters reported. They come from 11 different countries of origin: Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, the Congo, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Venezuela and Cuba, Newsweek reported. In Paris, they will compete in 12 different sports. They are: Adnan Khankan, originally from Syria, competing in Judo

Alaa Maso, originally from Syria, competing in Swimming

Amir Anari, born in Iran and a refugee from Afghanistan, competing in Cycling Road

Amir Rezanejad Hassanjani, originally from Iran, competing in Canoe Slalom

Arab Sibghatullah, originally from Afghanistan, competing in Judo

Cindy Ngamba, originally from Cameroon, competing in Boxing

Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi, originally from Iran, competing in Taekwondo

Dorian Keletela, originally from Congo, competing in Athletics

Dorsa Yavarivafa, originally from Iran, competing in Badminton

Eyeru Gebru, originally from Ethiopia, competing in Cycling Road

Farida Abaroge, originally from Ethiopia, competing in Athletics

Farzad Mansouri, originally from Afghanistan, competing in Taekwondo

Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez, originally from Cuba, competing in Canoe Sprint

Francisco Edilio Centeno Nieves, originally from Venezuela, competing in Shooting

Hadi Tiranvalipour, originally from Iran, competing in Taekwondo

Iman Mahdavi, originally from Iran, competing in Wrestling

Jamal Abdelmaji, originally from Darfur, Sudan, competing in Athletics

Jamal Valizadeh, originally from Iran, competing in Wrestling, Greco-Roman

Kasra Mehdipournejad, originally from Iran, competing in Taekwondo

Luna Solomon, originally from Eritrea, competing in Shooting

Mahboubeh Barbari Yharfi, originally from Iran, competing inJudo

Manizha Talash, originally from Afghanistan, competing in Breaking

Matin Balsini, originally from Iran, competing in Swimming

Mohammad Amin Alsalami, originally from Syria, competing in Athletics

Mohammad Rashnonezhad, originally from Iran, competing in Judo

Muna Dahouk, originally from Syria, competing in Judo

Musa Suliman, originally from Sudan, competing in Athletics

Nigara Shaheen, originally from Afghanistan, competing in Judo

Omid Ahmadisafa, originally from Iran, competing in Boxing

Perina Lokure Nakang, originally from South Sudan, competing in Athletics

Ramiro Mora, originally from Cuba, competing in Weightlifting

Saeid Fazloula, originally from Iran, competing in Canoe Sprint

Saman Soltani, originally from Iran, competing in Canoe Sprint

Tachlowini Gabriyesos, originally from Eritrea,competing in Athletics

Yahya Al Ghotany, originally from Syria, competing in Taekwondo

Yekta Jamali Galeh, originally from Iran, competing in Weightlifting

Lights shine under the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When did the IOC start the Refugee Olympic Team? The IOC unveiled its first refugee team for the Rio 2016 Games with 10 athletes. The team that competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics —held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had 29 athletes.

The Olympic Torch is seen at the beginning of the athletes’ parade on the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images