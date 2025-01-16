Reba McEntire Singing "Cowgirls Don't Cry" in Vegas with Brooks & Dunn Is Legendary

The Best Show-Stopping Saves and Steals from Last Season | The Voice | NBC

In the mid-2010s, the former Voice Coach performed in Las Vegas night after night.

Longtime country fans know that one of the hottest tickets in town during the mid-2010s was Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas. During that residency, the trio captivated audiences night after night with incredible performances.

And in our eyes, it doesn't get any better than this enchanting version of "Cowgirls Don't Cry" that should be required listening for any fan. Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn (known collectively as Brooks & Dunn), and Reba McEntire gave fans a Sin City performance they'd never forget!

Listen to this live Las Vegas performance of "Cowgirls Don't Cry" here.

You can't have a song about a cowgirl without an honest-to-goodness cowgirl singing along with you, and McEntire stole the show when she took over the final chorus.

Singing lyrics like "Cowgirl, don't cry / Ride, baby, ride" in her signature vocal style gave the song a softness — and strength — that only the Happy's Place star could provide.

The Las Vegas crowd was blown away, just like we were when we first watched the performance.

While the trio's performance of "Cowgirls Don't Cry" was as good as it gets, the story Dunn told before they began playing was the video's highlight. As it turns out, McEntire is responsible for Dunn's daughter finally getting a horse when she was younger. McEntire demanded it! (How can you not love the Queen of Country Music?)

Country artist's Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire and Kix Brooks attend the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Performing alongside Brooks & Dunn during the trio's Las Vegas residency is undoubtedly a highlight of McEntire's career. However, she revealed it was hard for her to keep up with the on-stage banter between her two friends at times.

"When we first started out, I said, 'Okay, here is what you're going to say, and here is what you're going to say, and then I'll say…,'" McEntire revealed to PopCulture in 2019. "And they go 'Uh-huh. Yeah.' We get out there and I say my little part and I look at them and… crickets. They're gonna say what they want to say and I just kind of follow along."

Brooks & Dunn are known for their impromptu banter, and it caused McEntire to make an honest — but hilarious — realization.

"I am not on their level," McEntire confessed. "They are so good at it. I can't dish it back."

Things may have changed since then, however. During her memorable time on The Voice over the past few years, she proved she could banter with the best of them!

Here's what to know about "Cowgirls Don't Cry"

Released in 2008 by Brooks & Dunn as the fourth single from their studio album Cowboy Town, "Cowgirls Don't Cry" was actually re-recorded as a duet with McEntire one year later, and that's when the song took off.

Officially listed as "Cowgirls Don't Cry" by Brooks & Dunn featuring Reba McEntire, the track reached the #44 position on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.