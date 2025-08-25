Reba McEntire Once Wanted This Totally Unexpected Career: "I Wasn’t That Good"

Standing at 5’6" tall, the country legend admitted that her height just wasn't in her favor.

Reba McEntire is the very definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar. From her legendary country music career to serving as a Coach on The Voice, starring on NBC's Happy's Place, and barrel racing at rodeos, the "I'm a Survivor" singer can really do it all. But did you know she also once had her eyes set on becoming a professional sports player?

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

When McEntire was younger, she loved playing basketball. So much so that she used to attend a girls basketball camp and even considered a career on the court.

RELATED: Young Reba McEntire Has the Cutest Smile & Red Hair in Her 4th Grade Class Photo

Reba McEntire wanted to be a professional basketball player when she was younger

Reba McEntire attends the NBCUniversal presentation during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour on July 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

If McEntire never pursued a music career that would ultimately lead to her winning multiple Grammy awards, she had a couple other ideas.

"I always wanted to be a rodeo cowgirl. I wanted to be a world champion barrel racer. Then I wanted to be a professional basketball player," McEntire shared on the Jesus Calling podcast. "I’m 5'6"; that wouldn’t have worked out very well, and I wasn’t that good besides that. But that’s the two things I wanted to do."

McEntire described herself in an interview with The Saturday Evening Post as a "very competitive" person who loves games. "I’m the first to admit, I’m very competitive. I love to play games, and I love to win, but when I lose, I’m the first one to start clapping and say, 'Congratulations, now let’s do it again, because I’m going to whip your butt,'" the country star said. "I grew up on a working cattle ranch. My daddy and my grandpap were world champion cowboys. My brother and I were always competing, saying, 'Anything you can do, I can do better.' You wanted to win, but it was also a game."

As fate would have it, McEntire's father, Clark, helped her realize singing was her true calling. "I have always loved to sing. That's the only time I really got good attention," McEntire said in an interview with CMT Radio's Cody Alan. "Daddy used to ask me, 'Reba, why do you always want to do something you are not really good at?' I am like, 'Hm. Let me think about that for a second?'"

McEntire recalled how singing always came "easy" to her," while she "had to work at rodeo" and "work at basketball."

RELATED: Reba McEntire's Dad Had 3 Simple Rules Growing Up: "You Would Never Catch Us Kids..."

During an interview with TODAY's Willie Geist in April 2023, McEntire recalled how she got "the best kind of attention" when she sang in front of an audience as a young girl. "I wanted attention," she told Geist. "And I figured out the best kind of attention I could get was when I would sing. Not running barrels, not playing basketball, but singing. That’s when everybody kind of leaned forward and listened a little bit more."

Reba McEntire used to perform for fellow campers at basketball camp

Growing up in Chockie, Oklahoma, McEntire got the best of both worlds when she would perform music for campers at the girls basketball camp she attended for many years during her childhood. "Reba entertained us each night back when she was here in the seventh, eighth and ninth grade," girls basketball coach Charlie Heatly, who founded the Lindsay All-Star Basketball Camp, told The Oklahoman in a 1988 interview.

In 2015, McEntire even shared a photo of one of her campfire performances on Instagram. "Entertaining the girls after dinner at basketball camp in Lindsay, OK," she captioned the photo of her holding an acoustic guitar, adding that her brother, Pake, taught her how to play the instrument.

Whether she's shooting hoops, strumming on a guitar, or winning The Voice, Queen Reba truly is a jack of all trades.