Reba McEntire’s Voice Chair Has a New Feature That’s Making the Coaches Sweat 

Don't mess with the queen. Reba McEntire is back on The Voice as a Coach for Season 28, and she's brought some props with her. Not only did she give the audience fans with her face on them, her spinning red chair has also been outfitted with buttons she can press to trigger some delightfully sarcastic sound effects. So far, we've heard her play "wah-wah-wahhh" and "booooo." So funny.

This isn't the first time a Coach has gotten sound effect buttons. Last season, McEntire's fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini had pre-recorded quotes from former Coach Blake Shelton at her disposal, which she used to tease Coach Adam Levine: "Adam’s a big baby," "Adam…won’t shut up," "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," and "Adam’s a crappy Coach."

But while she's happy to mock her fellow Coaches, one thing you'll never see McEntire doing is making fun of an Artist. "I can't be a mean Judge," she told Newsweek in 2023. "I mean, when I turned [coaching] down 15 years ago, when they wanted me to do The Voice, I said, 'I can't tell anybody that they're horrible.' I can't say to somebody, 'Well is your mama gonna meet you at the bus station? Because you're going home.' I can't do that."

Reba McEntire attends the NBCUniversal presentation during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour on July 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Fortunately, that's not how the show works. "I'm learning...how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back," McEntire explained.

The Voice chairs have more features than you may realize

In addition to the big red buttons, the "Block" button, and whatever extra features the Coaches have installed, the spinning red chairs have all kinds of amenities you may not notice as a viewer.

In 2023, then-Coach Chance the Rapper revealed one of these features to TODAY. "I'm the leak. I'm the one who dropped the info. Yeah, basically our chairs, the famous red spinning chairs on the show — a lot of people don't know this — there is a heating setting underneath it to get yourself warm, and a cool setting too," he said.

The 755-pound chairs also feature three cupholders apiece and 1,400 individual color changing LED modules. Per The Voice's production team the chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

"The Voice" Coach chairs. Photo: NBC

With all that, you'd think they'd be indestructible, but no. Season 27 saw a glitch that freaked out Levine, and some time during the Season 28 Blind Auditions, an Artist came along so mega-talented that Michael Bublé smashed his red button hard enough to literally break it.

"I'm back in the big red chair! And no joke, I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke. 😎 The talent on Season 28 is 🔥 #TeamBublé,” he wrote on Instagram on July 9. That episode hasn't aired yet, but we can't wait to see how on Earth it could happen! And would a Coach breaking their own chair be enough to get someone to join their team? It's gotta be, right?