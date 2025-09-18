Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Reba McEntire's Thoughts About Our Last Memories Before We Die Are Profound

While filming episodes of The Voice, the Season 28 Coaches (Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan) took time out to answer some questions about the show, music, and life. The Queen of Country was asked what exactly makes her hit her red button and turn for an Artist during the Blind Auditions. And her answer was beautiful.

"I have to feel it," McEntire said. "It's not specifically if they can do the best runs or if they've got the highest note only dogs can hear...But if I feel it, I mean… there's a couple that I'd look over at these guys and they go, 'What?' and I don't know why I turn, but I did."

McEntire's comment gave Voice fans an intriguing preview of Season 28. According to Ms. Reba herself, there will be a few occasions this season where she hears something in an Artist that no other Coach picks up on.

"I need to find that kind of Artist — that no one hears or feels but myself," Snoop said.

Snoop's comments clearly struck a chord with Bublé, who turned to McEntire and asked her to clarify something.

"What did you say?" Bublé asked McEntire (who won Season 25 with Artist Asher HaVon). "You told me one day, you said, 'Music moves through… walls?' What did you say?"

"No, I said, 'Music is the last memory you'll have before you die,'" McEntire clarified.

Her comment stopped the guys in their tracks. Bublé, Horan, and Snoop were all touched by McEntire's poignant sentiment.

"Ooh, that's nice," Snoop remarked. "That's nice."

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer for the Season 28 Blind Auditions to begin. The premiere episode is set for Monday, September 22, at 8/7c — only on NBC.

Reba McEntire confirms engagement to Rex Linn

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards were notable for many reasons. One of the evening's most heartfelt — and exciting — moments came when McEntire revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend (and Happy's Place co-star) Rex Linn were engaged.

The exciting news was confirmed by E! when Correspondent Zuri Hall referred to Linn as McEntire's fiancé during a red carpet interview at the September 14 event. The smile on McEntire's face — along with a nod and an audible "ya" — when Hall said the word "fiancé" was just so sweet. The couple has been together since 2020.