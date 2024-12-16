Reba McEntire Is a Beacon in Thomas Rhett's Thought-Provoking "Be a Light"

The Happy's Place actress collaborated on the song in 2020 with many fellow country stars.

In 2020, Reba McEntire teamed up with some of her most talented friends to create a timeless song that helped millions get through the famously challenging year.

McEntire joined country icons Keith Urban, Chris Tomlin, and Hillary Scott to collaborate in the studio for Thomas Rhett's "Be a Light," an uplifting song that served as a message of hope for everyone affected by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The track is as powerful as the situation demanded it be — and if you've never heard it, you're in for a treat! During the 54th Annual CMA Awards on November 11, 2020, the stars took the stage to deliver an unforgettable performance.

While every voice shined on that stage, we wouldn't blame you if your eyes were glued to Ms. Reba!

We were hypnotized as soon as McEntire began harmonizing to lyrics like "In a world full of hate, be a light / When you do somebody wrong, make it right / Don't hide in the dark, you were born to shine" — McEntire's voice was full of emotion and positive energy.

The song's latter half was structured more like a traditional duet, with the Queen of Country Music going bar-for-bar with Rhett as "Be a Light" reached its crescendo.

It's the kind of song everybody needed in 2020 — and it has a message that still resonates as 2024 draws to a close.

Here's what to know about "Be a Light"

Interesting enough, Rhett had written "Be a Light" in 2019 but didn't record it until 2020. However the world events that affected millions of lives at the time were the catalyst that inspired him to recruit the best vocalists in country music and record the song sooner than anticipated.

"I wrote this song last year," Rhett told Billboard in April 2020. "This song was really just about being a light in a dark place; being an encouragement to people. We weren't supposed to release this now, but I really felt like the song needed to come out today. I hope it puts a smile on your face in this crazy, crazy time."

"Be a Light" was an overwhelming success for the group, spending 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #42 on September 12, 2020. It was the first time Rhett enjoyed a Hot 100 hit, but not the last.