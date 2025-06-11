Reba McEntire & Taylor Swift Won the Hair Olympics Sitting Together in This Photo

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Happy's Place star and Swift looked so gorgeous sitting together at the 2010 CMT Music Awards.

Back in 2010, Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift attended the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee and were seated next to each other. Both stars looked gorgeous at the event; in particular, their hairstyles were on point.

This was back when Swift was rocking pin-straight blonde hair in between her Fearless and Speak Now eras. Meanwhile, McEntire's always-flawless red curls looked even more beautiful thanks to her bright green dress.

See the photo for yourself, below. Two of the best hair days ever, captured in one photo:

Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Happy's Place star has continued to expand her country catalog in the years following this photo. Meanwhile, Swift evolved into a total pop phenomenon, with her 1989 album solidifying her crossover status in 2014. Even still, maybe a country duet could be in the cards for these two down the line? Never say never.

Both stars were up for Female Vocalist of the Year this night at the 2010 CMT Music Awards, which Miranda Lambert ultimately won. During the show itself, McEntire performed "If I Were a Boy" while Swift sang "Back to December" form her Speak Now album.

Taylor Swift received a special 34th birthday message from Reba McEntire

In 2023, McEntire and her fellow Voice Coaches joined forces to give Swift a very special message in honor of her 34th birthday. Season 24 Coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend all contributed to the insanely sweet TikTok, which fans can re-live here:

McEntire stole the show in this TikTok by performing her own Reba-fied version of the happy birthday song: "Happy birthday, to you. Happy birthday, to you. Happy birthday, dear Taylor Swift, you little rascal you..." she sang.

Longtime viewers know that Swift has made an impact on The Voice, memorably appearing in Season 7 as an Advisor during the Knockouts, and then again in Season 17 as Kelly Clarkson's Knockouts Mega Mentor.

"Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry," McEntire wrote on Instagram in 2024.