Reba McEntire Talked About Marriage with Rex Linn Years Before Their Engagement

Fans will be happy to know that the conversation of marriage had come up at least once between Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ahead of their engagement!

During an October 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Voice Season 28 Coach was eerily prescient about her eventual engagement to her longtime boyfriend. In fact, the star unknowingly set the stage perfectly for Linn to pop the question less than two years later!

When a fan asked the Queen of Country if she would ever get married again (perhaps to her "Sugar Tot") McEntire gave a refreshingly honest answer.

"That would be up to him. I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him," McEntire said.

Host Andy Cohen then asked the perfect follow-up question, wondering if the fact that Linn had never been married before was a "head-scratcher" for the Happy's Place star.

"Was it a head-scratcher? Well, yeah, kinda," she confessed after thinking about it for a moment.

"You had to talk it out," Cohen offered.

"Yeah, we talked it out," McEntire said.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

So, there you have it: The topic of marriage has been discussed between the happy couple as far back as October 2023. Of course, now that McEntire and Linn are actually engaged, fans can start asking the logical next questions, like, "When's the wedding?"

On September 14, McEntire broke the news of her engagement on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmy Awards. While being interviewed by E! News correspondent Zuri Hall, McEntire didn't push back on Hall labeling Linn as her "fiancé," stating, "We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight."

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1.

McEntire is pulling double duty this fall on NBC, starring in the second season of her hit comedy Happy's Place alongside her fiancé while simultaneously competing as a Coach on Season 28 of The Voice alongside Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

