Reba McEntire Regrets This Drastic Change to Her Signature Red Hair: "It Looks Angry"

Which hairstyle does the Voice Coach and Queen of Country wish she could take back?

Throughout her career, Reba McEntire's hair has gone through more transformations than most fans can keep track of. The Voice star has sported everything from tight pixie cuts to larger-than-life 80s-centric hairdos, but one hairstyle in particular sticks out in McEntire's mind as one she regrets.

In a 2024 interview with Glamour, the Queen of Country revealed that one drastic change to her signature look is something she wishes she could take back.

"In the early '80s I got a perm. I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry," she explained. "And it did."

During that same interview, McEntire reflected on her versatility in the entertainment world. After all, when she's not on tour as one of the most legendary country artists of her generation, she's starring in her comedy Happy's Place and competing as a Coach on The Voice.

"A woman is a very strong individual. Women can do 15 things at a time and do them very well and still hear a baby crying two doors down. It's amazing the fortitude and aptitude a female has. I highly respect them," she said. "And I'm very proud to be a female, a working woman in today's society. There's so much we can do. And I came from a very strong pack of women: my grandmother, my aunts, my cousins, my sisters, teachers. I'm very blessed to be able to have gotten to spend time with strong women. That's why I gravitate to people like Dolly Parton. I want to continue to learn."

In 2025, McEntire continues to represent women everywhere as the lone female Coach on Season 28 of The Voice as she looks to capture her second-ever Voice title.

Watch McEntire battle Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé all season long. Oh, and for the record, McEntire's hair looks absolutely flawless this season. (No regrets for the star this time around.)