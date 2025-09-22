Reba McEntire Spooky-Screamed at Niall Horan on The Voice: “Reba Needs a…”

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This is a hilariously spooky side of the country icon we've never seen before...

Reba McEntire is a Coach on The Voice, star of Happy's Place, and a total force to be reckoned with. Just watch her perform "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia." But we never expected her to get this (playfully) spooky with sweet, innocent Niall Horan!

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Partway through Blind Auditions, McEntire pulled Horan aside and led him into the Coaches' lounge, which, after two claps from McEntire, turned dark and spooky.

"I had another reason why I wanted to see you alone. When you decided to take a few seasons off, I think you forgot who’s in charge here," McEntire ominously intoned (jokingly), leaning forward to get in Horan's face. It's true that he had been bragging a bit about his back-to-back wins in Seasons 23 and 24 in an effort to gain Artists for his team. Clearly, McEntire was having none of it, telling him, "I'm in charge here."

"You feel like you can take a little vacation? Little mini vacation?" she continued, referring to his absence from Seasons 25, 26 and 27, to which Horan protested, "Reba, I was on tour!"

"You know who doesn’t take a vacation? Reba McEntire!" she quipped back.

"Why are you talking in the third person?" whimpered Horan.

"Just wanted to let you know that I am in charge here. You stay out of my way because Reba needs a win. Got it?" she concluded, to which Horan replied politely, "OK Miss Reba." The lights came back on and that was that.

Niall Horan's respect for Reba McEntire is deep and genuine

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire on "The Battles Part 3" Episode 10, Season 24 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

All jokes aside, Horan has admired McEntire for years. When she joined The Voice as a Mega Mentor during his first season as Coach, he was blown away by her talent and generosity.

“It was an honor to work with Reba McEntire. Just to even be in the same room as her. She's a legend. She transcends country music. She's just an icon,” Horan said at the time. “When I found out that I was going to meet her, I was blown away...And she was amazing. She's got wisdom that only a few people have. And she's willing to give some of it away. You know, for my Artists it was pretty sweet."