Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Does the Queen of Country have a secret style weapon for Season 28?

Reba McEntire's Sparkly New Accessory on The Voice Has a Mysterious Message

A Season 28 teaser for The Voice features Reba McEntire in a new fashion accessory with a mysterious message.

The video, shared in May to coincide with the announcement of which Coaches would return in Season 28, includes a quick shot of the Queen of Country wearing a sparkly red sash and hitting her Voice button. The sash says something, but it can't be read in full. Upon closer inspection, it appears to read "Voice Winner," but it's impossible to tell for sure. Fans will have to wait and see if McEntire wears the sash during Season 28 to get confirmation.

Here's hoping she does, because the glitzy sash is such a fun style choice. It's the perfect way to commemorate McEntire's epic Season 25 win with Asher HaVon — and perhaps a way for her to manifest a win this season. Will McEntire use this sash to remind Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé just who's in charge in Season 28? The Voice returns this fall on NBC; maybe this sash is her new secret weapon!

Beginning on September 22, new episodes of The Voice will air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. That's right: Blind Auditions are just around the corner!

"Excited to be back! #TeamNiall," Horan commented on this post.

"My favourite Horan is back!! It's the return of the Irish king! The world is healing," Bublé commented.

Michael Bublé reveals his Reba-inspired footwear on the first day back on The Voice set

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

McEntire may have a sparkly sash at her disposal, but Bublé's socks literally have McEntire's face all over them!

In behind-the-scenes footage chronicling the Season 28 Coaches' first day back on set (watch above), Bublé showed that he came prepared to win his third season by showing off a pair of special socks — that were covered with McEntire's face.

"These are the finest socks ever," Bublé said proudly. "Look at how beautiful… they're smiling at you."

The 49-year-old Canadian father of four then unveiled a hilarious Southern accent in an attempt to impersonate McEntire.

"Hey Mike, I'm gonna beat you," Bublé said, channeling McEntire's speaking cadence. Looks like the gloves (and socks and sash) are off!