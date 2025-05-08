Reba McEntire & Her Toddler Son Shelby Have Matching Curly Hair in This Precious Pic

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock certainly inherited his mother's curly red hair and wide smile. In a mother-son photo shoot from 1994, the resemblance couldn't be more striking. Or adorable. Check it out below.

Reba McEntire and her son Shelby are two peas in a pod

The adorable pair posed for pics together when Shelby was around four years old, cuddling up on a wicker seat by the water. There are more photos from the moment, here. McEntire gave birth to Blackstock in 1990, a year after getting married to his father, race car driver and film producer Narvel Blackstock. The pair split in 2015, and Shelby has taken up racing as well.

McEntire revealed in October 2022 that she worked hard to ensure her son grew up with down-to-Earth values despite having a country superstar for a mom. "When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win," she said. "He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

“We’re very close,” she added. “I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there’s a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention’s not on you anymore.”

Reba McEntire knows her hair is her signature

Shelby has seemingly always had his mom's warm curls — and always worn them well, though it took McEntire a minute to truly embrace her locks. Talking to Glamour, McEntire revealed she had to basically start over after growing sick of her permed look.

"It was in ’96 or ’97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing. But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair," she said, explaining, "They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can’t cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it’ll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, okay. That’s an idea.' So we did."