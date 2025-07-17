Reba McEntire's 35-Year-Old Son Has a Beard That Matches Her Iconic Red Hair

The Best Performances from Season 27 Finalist RENZO | The Voice | NBC

Although Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, doesn't have red hair on his head, he's got plenty of her signature color in his beard.

The former race car driver can be seen sporting his distinctive red beard — matching his mom's iconic look — in several photos from the past year.

This first picture, from a May 2025 event in Nashville, Tennessee, features McEntire; her boyfriend, Rex Linn; Blackstock; and Blackstock's wife, Marissa. They're all smiles as they pose for a frame-worthy photo. Peep the resemblance between Blackstock's beard and McEntire's hair.

Rex Linn, Reba McEntire, Marissa Blackstock and Shelby Blackstock attend the Variety Power of Women Nashville event on May 1, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Variety/Getty Images

The second photo, from a different Nashville event in May 2024, features the same group — minus Linn — alongside their friend, music exec Shane Tarleton. Again, Blackstock's red beard is on point:

Reba McEntire, Shelby Blackstock, Shane Tarleton and Marissa Blackstock attend The Blueprint Supply Co. Underground Cocktail Club Opening Night on May 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Red hair, whether on beards or heads, clearly runs in McEntire's family.

Reba McEntire calls her son "a gift from God"

Reba McEntire and her son attend the 31st Academy of Country Music Awards April 24, 1996 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Barry King/Liaison

In an October 2022 interview with People, McEntire spoke candidly about her relationship with her son, who married his wife in February 2022 at Disney World.

"Shelby is a gift from God to me," she explained. "We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

McEntire had Shelby in 1990 when she was 34 years old. Her career was nonstop then (and still is now — Happy's Place! The Voice!). Thankfully, she had help with her newborn at the time.

"I had the best nannies, and I took him on the road with me," McEntire said. "When I couldn't, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school, and pick him up. We'd play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do."

Fans will be happy to know that McEntire visits Shelby and Marissa as often as possible. The couple currently resides in Nashville.

"Shelby and Marissa are very busy with their jobs, but when I do get to go home to Nashville, we have brunch or a dinner and see them," she said.