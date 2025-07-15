Reba McEntire Belted "America the Beautiful" with Maybe Her Biggest Hair Ever

There are few things more American than apple pie, fireworks, and Reba McEntire's vocals.

On July 4, McEntire celebrated the national holiday in a very Reba-esque way: by sharing a throwback clip of herself singing "America the Beautiful." In the Instagram video, the Voice Coach sings an a cappella version of the iconic anthem that is the definition of flawless. And McEntire's hair has never been more fabulous (or bigger).

This undated video — it appears to be from the late 1980s or early 1990s — is one of the purest examples of the Happy's Place star's singing abilities. Every note is pitch-perfect, every instance of vibrato is stunning, and no high note is safe. The queen of country made her fellow Americans proud on this day.

"From sea to shining sea, Happy 4th of July!" the star captioned.

McEntire belted out "America the Beautiful" in such a grandiose manner that it's easy to forget she sang it with no musical accompaniment whatsoever.

"The hair changes but the voice is still the same. Awesome 🤩," one fan wrote in the comments.

When does Reba McEntire return to The Voice?

The countdown is officially on. McEntire returns to The Voice in Season 28, scheduled to premiere this fall on NBC.

Of course, McEntire won't be alone. The star will return to her Coach chair alongside fellow Coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and back-to-back defending champion Michael Bublé.

During a May 14 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, McEntire confessed that, at first, she wasn't sure she wanted to be a Coach on The Voice at all ahead of her Season 24 debut.

"I was really dreading it at first because I don't want to tell anybody they suck," she revealed to Seth Meyers. "I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, 'I can't tell somebody, you know, don't give up your day job.' I'm not gonna do that!"

As it turns out, the star's fears were unfounded.

"But the way we did it on the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging," she said of her fellow Coaches. "We're nice people. We encourage. We lift up."