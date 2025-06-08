When they were younger, the Happy's Place star and her siblings formed a band called the Singing McEntires.

All About Reba McEntire's Siblings Alice, Pake, & Susie: "We Just Had Each Other"

Whether she's reminiscing about childhood memories with her siblings or sharing sweet moments with her son Shelby, Reba McEntire is a family gal. The Happy's Place star has credited her parents, Jackie and Clark McEntire, with teaching her to have a strong work ethic and embrace Southern hospitality, while she has maintained a close relationship with her siblings.

The Voice Coach is one of four McEntire kids, who all worked together on their family's cattle ranch in Oklahoma when they were kids. "I began working on our ranch at age 5. If Daddy needed a driver to move grain in his pickup truck, he came in and got whoever was there," she told The Wall Street Journal in 2024, adding that because they grew up in such a rural, small town, she and her siblings were each other's friends. "There were no kids nearby to play with, so we just had each other."

Through the years, McEntire has spoken very sweetly about her three siblings and also shared many memories of their childhood. Read on to learn all about the country legend's brother Pake and two sisters, Alice and Susie.

How many siblings does Reba McEntire have? McEntire has three siblings: sisters Alice Foran and Susie McEntire-Eaton, as well as brother Pake McEntire. The country icon’s sister Alice is the oldest of the McEntire siblings, followed by her big brother Pake, Reba, and then Susie.

All about Reba McEntire's sister Alice

Born in 1951, Reba’s oldest sister, Alice Foran, worked for the Department of Human Services in Atoka, Oklahoma and in the county’s Developmental Disability Services Division for several years. In a February 2025 interview on the podcast, Coffee with Caregivers, Foran shared that she currently works as an “agency companion” for the State of Oklahoma.

Alice is also a mother of four children with her husband, Robert Foran, and McEntire has described her big sister as the “rock” of the family. “Alice is the rock, the one you can call at three in the morning, and she’ll always be ready to help in any way,” Reba wrote in her 1994 memoir, Reba: My Story.

In a conversation with all three McEntire sisters on the podcast, Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, Alice opened up about how being the oldest sister prepared her for motherhood. “I was always meant to be a mama,” she said. “And I practiced on y’all, you know, disciplined you and took the responsibility.”

Fun fact: Alice used to call Reba “Twinkle,” as the country star revealed on The Howie Mandel Show in 1998.

All about Reba McEntire's brother Pake

Born in 1953 in Chockie, Oklahoma, Reba’s only brother Pake also had a career in country music. Before he retired from the industry, Pake released seven albums as well as several hit singles including “Savin' My Love for You” and “Every Night.” He also formed a band called Limestone Gap. Pake also sometimes sang background vocals on his sister Reba’s music.

Pake is a father of three daughters, an accomplished rodeo cowboy, and he built a cattle ranch in Oklahoma.

Pake is actually a nickname. “Pake’s real name is Del Stanley, but he got the nickname ‘Pecos Pete’ before he was born. Mama and Daddy would refer to the unborn baby as Pecos Pete, and we’ve called him Pake for short ever since,” Reba wrote in her 1994 memoir.

All about Reba McEntire's sister Susie

Born in 1957, Reba’s younger sister Susie is also a musician with a focus on the country gospel genre. Through the years, Susie has released multiple albums featuring several hit songs like “I Saw Him In Your Eyes.”

In the ‘80s, after graduating college, Susie was singing with Reba on tour, making appearances on major television programs like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “I learned so much in this short period of time — little did I know that this travel time with Reba would help to prepare me for my own solo career in music,” Susie writes on her website.

Reba and Susie have also recorded many gospel hits together, including a duet of “If I Could Only Be Like You.” Susie is a mother of three and a host of Cowboy Church TV.

Reba McEntire and her siblings were in a band called the "Singing McEntires"

As the McEntire siblings grew up on a ranch in Oklahoma, their parents encouraged them to be musical. Often on the road traveling to rodeos together, their mother, a teacher and aspiring singer herself, taught them how to sing and harmonize.

“Our car didn't have a radio, so my mother taught us to sing in harmony," Reba shared in an interview with the Horatio Alger Association. "It seemed like we were always singing. Eventually, we formed a vocal group called the Singing McEntires with myself, my brother, Pake, and my younger sister, Susie. We sang at rodeos, and when we were older we got some paying jobs in honky-tonks and dance halls. At the end of the night, we would each make about $13."

In a 1999 A&E Biography special about the country star, Reba’s sister Susie recalled how they’d perform for cowboys and travelers in hotel lobbies. “When Daddy would rodeo, people would stay in hotels and they didn’t have air conditioning and TVs in the rooms in those days so everybody would congregate in the lobby and visit,” she said. “Someone offered Pake some money to sing one day and Reba said, ‘Well, if he’s gonna get money for singing, I can do that,' so she sang also.”

While the Singing McEntires eventually disbanded, Reba has continued to sing with her siblings. In 2017, for instance, Reba performed "I'll Fly Away" with her mother and two sisters at the Ryman Auditorium.