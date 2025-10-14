Reba McEntire Shut Down Snoop Dogg’s Sabotage Plan on The Voice with 5 Short Words

Was this the most exciting moment of The Voice Season 28 so far? On the second night of the Battles, Team Reba Artists Aubrey Nicole and Cori Kennedy chose one another as duet partners, and their Coach Reba McEntire assigned them "Something Bad" by Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. It was a perfect match between girls, material, moment, and mentors.

The ladies dissolved into shrieks when they learned their Battle Advisor was Nick Jonas. Nicole explained that not only was she a student at Belmont University, where Jonas' brother Frankie had gone, but she sang McEntire's song "Fancy" to get in, so it was all full circle. During their performance, they totally locked in, staring each other in the eyes and belting their hearts out.

"I don’t know how she could choose one of you over the other, because for me, it's impossible. Aubrey, you crushed. Cori, what the hell? Sorry, Reba," Coach Michael Bublé said afterward. Coach Niall Horan agreed, saying, "That was a real Battle. That’s how you do it…two very different voices. Cori, you were performing the hell out of it. Aubrey, flawless."

"It was good in rehearsal, but it just went up. Thank y’all for putting all the work in," added McEntire.

Coach Snoop Dogg praised McEntire for hearing qualities in Nicole and Kennedy's voices that the other Coaches missed during Blind Auditions. "Reba, you’ve done it again," he said. "You always find people that—you see something in them. Once we get a chance to hear them after they sat with you, we see and hear the excellence that you see when we probably had no clue. Y’all made 'Something Bad' something good."

Snoop then offered to do "something that I normally don't do," which is to give McEntire his definitive take on a winner of the Battle: "For the sake of the Battle, I would choose Cori," he said.

McEntire agreed, and Kennedy won.

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire had their own "battle" over Aubrey Nicole on The Voice

Aubrey Nicole appears on The Voice Season 28.

"Reba, anything you wanna say to Aubrey?" asked Host Carson Daly after McEntire announced her winner. Immediately, McEntire responded by pressing her Save button, but not so fast: Snoop then pressed his Steal button.

McEntire stood up, hands on her hips, to frown at Snoop for trying to take her Artist. Apparently, this was all a big plan. "Aubrey just performed her ass off. That was a hell of a performance. I actually said Cori so that [Reba] could take Cori, so that I could take [Aubrey]. So half of the plan worked. But it’s just the other half. I didn’t think [Reba] would save [Aubrey]," Snoop explained.

McEntire was having none of it. "Aubrey, I think you oughta stay on my team because we are having fun. I know your potential and we can keep that ball rolling," she said.

Then, these five short words from McEntire sealed the deal: I love Snoop but NO," she said firmly. And Nicole heard that. "Snoop, I love you, but, I’m going to have to go with my girl," she said, staying on Team Reba.

At least Snoop still has his Steal? "Naturally Reba Magnet-ire got what she wanted," Snoop bemoaned afterward, using the perfect nickname he's given his fellow Coach.