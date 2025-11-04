Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

From hyper-short pixie cuts to classic curls, the Happy's Place star looks stellar in any style or shade.

15 Times Reba McEntire’s Hair Was So Short, Fans Did a Double Take

Reba McEntire may be a sitcom star, country music legend, and beloved Coach of The Voice, but she's also a lifelong hair and style icon.

While she's known for her signature fiery red shade and big '80s volume, the Happy's Place star has occasionally switched things up with a big snip, and fans have always gone wild for the striking look. From tousled pixies to sleek bobs, McEntire's short styles have marked different chapters of her multi-decade career. Her hair evolution has consistently been rooted in bold and expressive styles that are completely her own, leading her to become quite the crimson trendsetter over the years.

While McEntire has recently been rocking the classic red look with big waves for quite some time, she rocks a sleek bob or pixie cut with panache. Check out some of McEntire's most iconic short hairstyles from across the years, below:

​Reba McEntire's curly, cropped look was so elegant

Reba McEntire attends the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, USA, 29th April 1992. Photo: Kypros/Getty Images

McEntire exuded glamour with a cropped and curled short hairdo for the 1992 Academy of Country Music Awards, pairing the hairstyle with a radiant set of earrings and a purple fit. McEntire looks like country royalty in the short style.

Reba McEntire looked so edgy with a pixie cut

Reba McEntire speaks during an interview with host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Season 17 Episode 18 on November 15, 1999. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

McEntire rocked a grunge look during a 1999 interview on The Tonight Show, catching eyes with an all-black ensemble paired with a black leather jacket and purple lipstick. McEntire's red pixie cut truly completed the look.

Reba McEntire complimented her short hair with wispy bangs

Reba McEntire attends the 28th annual People's Choice Awards. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

McEntire looked so chic while attending the 2002 People's Choice Awards, arriving in a patriotic sweater and giving a cheeky salute while repping a shorter hairstyle during the event. The gentle wisp of the bangs is so effortless that McEntire should really record a five-part tutorial.

Reba McEntire's face-framing bangs are the blueprint

Reba McEntire arrives at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

The year 2002 was a great one for fans of McEntire's short hair. The soft face-framing pieces highlight her bright blue eyes and red shade, looking so effortlessly elegant on The Voice Coach.

Reba McEntire served up Old Hollywood glamour with a slick pixie cut

Reba McEntire attends The 34th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

While attending the 1999 Academy of Country Music Awards, McEntire showed up to the red carpet looking so chic in a white gown paired with a sleek shawl. McEntire's pixie cut makes her earrings and necklace pop in the snapshot, which captures the Happy's Place star during a high-fashion highlight.

Reba McEntire's flipped long pixie cut is so darling

Reba McEntire attends the WB Television Network Allstar party. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

McEntire looked so sleek during a 1995 event when she showed up in a black ensemble and a styled long pixie cut. The flipped ends and face-framing bangs are such a sweet combination as McEntire beams ear to ear.

Reba McEntire repped short hair for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Reba McEntire smiles with her plaque and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

McEntire was all smiles during her 1998 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, looking downright striking with a coiffed short hairstyle and black pantsuit.

Reba McEntire often goes big with her hairstyles

Reba McEntire receives a Music City News Award on January 9, 1987 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

While McEntire donned a short hairstyle throughout many points during the Y2K era, she has been flexing the short hairstyles for far longer. Case in point: this stunning snapshot of McEntire with a voluminous head of short curls while accepting an award in 1987.

Reba McEntire's red pixie cut is a classic

Reba McEntire and her parents attend the after party of 'Annie Get Your Gun' on Broadway at Thalia Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini / ImageDirect

Check out how stinkin' cute McEntire looks with her parents while catching an after-party for Broadway's 1999 revival of Annie Get Your Gun.. From McEntire's beaming grin to her chic, tousled pixie cut, McEntire looks effortlessly cool.

Reba McEntire has donned a shorter hairstyle for many red carpets

Reba McEntire attends the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 11, 1998. Photo: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

McEntire's short-cropped look for the 1998 People's Choice Awards caught attention on the red carpet, especially as she paired the look with a striking black dress and stunning jewelry.

Reba McEntire embraced the pixie for her 1998 tour

Reba McEntire performing on December 9, 1998 in San Jose, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The 1998 pixie cut was undeniably an era for McEntire, as can be seen in this performance action shot of the country icon from a performance in San Jose, California. As McEntire points off-camera, she looks like the emblem of a music icon from every angle.

Reba McEntire brought the pixie into the early 2000s

Chris Rich, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman at The 2003 Winter TCA Tour Party on January 11, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty Images

The Reba years were a treat for sitcom fans as McEntire brought her signature cropped pixie cut to television screens far and wide. During a 2003 red carpet event, McEntire grabbed a picture with Chris Rich and Melissa Peterman, looking so happy alongside her Reba co-stars.

Reba McEntire perfected airy, fluffy curls

Reba McEntire smiles at the 20th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards .

Let's throw it back again to earlier in McEntire's career, when she donned this curled style for the 1993 Academy of Country Music Awards. McEntire's tight curls make for quite the party in the front and business in the back, with McEntire looking so happy to attend.

Reba McEntire's bright red pixie cut was a late '90s highlight

Ray Romano and Reba McEntire on the red carpet at The People Choice Awards in 1999. Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

McEntire turned up the heat on her signature red shade for the 1999 People's Choice Awards, looking downright eye-catching while striking a pose next to Ray Romano.

Reba McEntire looks so good with a layered shag

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performing during the American Idol Concert Tour in Las Vegas on September 18th, 2006. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

McEntire began growing out her pixie in 2006, looking just as beautiful while embracing a shag style while performing alongside Kelly Clarkson for an American Idol Concert Tour. From the edgy layers to the flipped ends, it's an iconic look for the McEntire archive.