How Reba McEntire's Surprise Flowers Made a Lasting Impact on Trisha Yearwood

As country music icon Trisha Yearwood celebrated a triumphant star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she was joined by one of her earliest supporters: fellow country legend and entertainment icon Reba McEntire.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

The Happy's Place star was in attendance during Yearwood's March 2025 ceremony, where McEntire also served as a guest speaker. It was at that milestone moment that Yearwood revealed a formative piece of their bond. Back when Yearwood was initially breaking into the scene, McEntire sent flowers to her dressing room during her first-ever award ceremony. The kind gesture has since become a cherished memory for Yearwood and a testament to her enduring friendship with McEntire.

RELATED: Reba McEntire & Trisha Yearwood's Harmonies Are Sublime Belting This Murder Ballad

As Yearwood accepted an award of a lifetime, she couldn't help but look back at the start to highlight McEntire's kindness and ride-or-die nature for female artists in the country scene.

Trisha Yearwood said Reba McEntire "exemplifies friendship and class"

Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire perform during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Once Yearwood took the podium, she was keen to pivot the spotlight to her guest speaker to recall an unforgettable moment from her early career. Spoiler alert: it's not about the flowers.

"The first artist that was so kind to me at an award show was Reba McEntire, who just exemplifies friendship and class," Yearwood said, per People, before introducing The Voice Coach. "She sent me flowers at my first award show when no one even knew I was in the dressing room, and I thought they were from my mom and dad."

Yearwood continued, "And then I saw that they were from Reba, and I'm like, 'Oh okay.' And I am so blessed that you and I have become more than just colleagues that get to see each other, but friends that get to hang out."

Yearwood then highlighted McEntire's affinity for championing other country stars like herself. "The truth is, we're all cheering for each other and with each other," Yearwood said. "Just as an example, these girls, from every generation of country music, we're all for each other."

Reba McEntire recalled meeting her friend Trisha Yearwood for the first time

Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Reba McEntire perform during Kelly Clarkson Miracle On Broadway - A Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on December 20, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Justin McIntosh/Getty Images for Starstruck Entertainment

Once McEntire arrived on the podium, she added some delightful details from the beginning of their bond, which revealed that McEntire sent Yearwood flowers before even meeting her for the first time later that night after the ACM Awards. Now, the women have collaborated in the studio and delivered several dynamic performances side-by-side — but it all began with a thoughtful bouquet.

"After the award show, we went to the party, and I came by and sat with you and your mom..." McEntire recalled to a touched Yearwood. "I sat there with you, and I thought, 'I love her already; she's sitting with her mom.' Because my mom and I were real close, just like you and your mom. And your dry wit sense of humor won my heart."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, & Trisha Yearwood Doing "Silent Night" Is Angelic Bliss

McEntire continued by championing the importance of female country artists supporting each other within the music industry. As a multi-decade talent, McEntire would know.

"Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me because girls out on the road need a buddy," McEntire said. "We are in the country music business where girls stick together, we have fun together, we complain and gripe to each other because you can't do that with anybody else. Nobody else understands."

"I love you with all my heart," McEntire concluded her speech, applauding Yearwood again for the pinch-me achievement. "Congratulations."