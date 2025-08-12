Reba McEntire Looks So Different (& Gorgeous) Rocking Her Blondest Hair Ever

For part of the '80s, the Voice Coach didn't have her now-signature fire engine-red hair. She rocked something way lighter.

Back in the late '80s, Reba McEntire didn't have her now-iconic fire engine-red hair. She had a lighter hair shade, arguably the closest she's ever gotten to blonde. Ginger-blonde? Strawberry blonde? Whatever you want to call it, this was a gorgeous color on the music icon.

These two throwback photos are everything. This first picture, from the 23rd Annual ACM Awards on March 21, 1988, shows an elated McEntire celebrating her Top Female Vocalist of the Year win. She's wearing a giant belt buckle and some ginger-blonde hair that's teased to the heavens:

Reba McEntire attends the 23rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It was a historic night for the Queen of Country. McEntire took home the prestigious award over country mainstays like Roseanne Cash and Crystal Gale.

The second photo, taken almost one year later at the 24th Annual ACM Awards Nominations event on February 28, 1989, is another example of how fantastic — and different — the Happy's Place and Voice star looked with her sky-high, lightly-shaded hair:

Reba McEntire attends the 24th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations - February 28, 1989. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

McEntire had plenty of things to smile about that night, too. The star was nominated once again for Top Female Vocalist of the Year. This award was eventually bestowed upon K.T. Oslin a few months later, when the ceremony took place.

Reba McEntire talks cutting off her hair in 1996

Reba McEntire attends the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 11, 1998. Photo: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In honor of the release of her 1996 album, What If It's You, McEntire famously chopped off her locks in favor of a much shorter look, stunning fans everywhere (in the best way possible).

"It was freedom. I loved it," McEntire told Glamour about the decision. "It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing," McEntire admitted. "But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

While McEntire loved this choice, she does have some hair regrets. "In the early '80s I got a perm," she told Glamour. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."