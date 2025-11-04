Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's Favorite Happy’s Place Scene Will Warm Your Heart (EXCLUSIVE)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"It is, to this day, my favorite for sure," Rex Linn revealed to NBC Insider.

When Reba McEntire and Rex Linn think about their favorite scene the film on Happy's Place, one specific moment from Season 1 comes to mind for the engaged couple.

Ahead of the premiere of Happy's Place Season 2, NBC Insider chatted with the cast about some of their happiest memories from the debut season, and it should come as no surprise that McEntire and Linn named a scene that featured their beloved Happy's Place characters, Bobbie and Emmett.

"The fish act is one of my favorites," McEntire told NBC Insider, referring to Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 4 ("Fish Fry Monday") when Bobbie and Emmett decided to bring back Fish Fry Mondays to the restaurant, a tradition her father, Happy, upheld when he was still alive.

ICYMI: Bobbie grew up enjoying the Fish Fry special, while Emmett grew up enjoying the paycheck he got from Bobbie's father for helping fish. Emboldened to bring back Happy's tradition, Bobbie and Emmett headed on a fishing trip for supplies. McEntire and Linn break down what made the scene so special, below:

Reba McEntire's favorite Happy's Place scene is with her fiancé Rex Linn

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) on Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

After getting the special reapproved, Emmett told Bobbie that it was a tradition he always held with Happy, not only due to sentimental value, but also because fishing that much food required manpower. Emmett invited Bobbie to join him on the fishing trip, a pitch that Bobbie was less than thrilled about. Bobbie's not a big fan of fishing, but Emmett dragged her along regardless.

At the fishing shack, Bobbie and Emmett were soon faced with a storm, giving them plenty of time to catch up and swap memories about the late Happy. Emmett was one of Happy's closest friends, so Bobbie was keen to ask him why he wasn't at her father's memorial.

That's when Emmett revealed he'd been at the fishing shack throwing his own memorial for his friend. Between the heartfelt conversations and hysterical banter between Bobbie and Emmett as they wait for the rain to subside, the fishing shack remains one of McEntire's all-time favorite scenes she shot with her soon-to-be husband and co-star.

"Bobbie and Emmett have discussions about Happy, and so she’s learning a lot from Emmett," McEntire explained to NBC Insider. "And then Emmett’s gonna learn a lot later on, Bobbie’s gonna learn a lot more. So it just keeps the excitement between Bobbie and Emmett fresh. You just never know what’s gonna happen."

Rex Linn has the same favorite Happy's Place scene as Reba

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 4 "Fish Fry Monday". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In a separate interview with NBC Insider, Linn echoed McEntire's answer while reflecting on his own favorite Happy's Place scene to film with his fiancée.

"It was the fishing shack... when we talked about Happy and why I wasn’t at the funeral," Linn explained. "We rehearsed that scene so much, and then we just let it go until we filmed in front of a live audience. And it is, to this day, my favorite for sure."

From Bobbie and Emmett's flirtatious banter to Linn and McEntire's effortless on-screen chemistry, "Fish Fry Monday" is worthy of a Season 1 rewatch for all Happy's Place fans.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka