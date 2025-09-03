Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Met Up with Kenny Chesney for an Epic Reason

Behind the Scenes of the New Season | Happy's Place | NBC

The trio also posed for a photo that deserves to be framed.

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were feeling the sun and sand as they rocked out to Kenny Chesney's greatest hits at a recent show. Even though the Happy's Place stars were miles from a tropical paradise, they got all the beach vibes at Chesney's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

"Never thought I’d go to the beach inside a sphere in Las Vegas but thanks to my friend @kennychesney I sure did," McEntire captioned an August 2025 picture of herself and Linn, both sporting all-access passes, as they posed with Chesney backstage.

Chesney also took to the comments with a message for his fellow country music pal. "Love you Reba," he wrote on the photo.

Check out the photo of McEntire, Linn, and Chesney's meet-up here!

Making history as the first country artist to perform at the Sphere, per TODAY, Chesney's Vegas residency began back in May 2025, and he announced that he'll return for another stint in summer 2026. Chesney wrote on Instagram that it "was a thrill" to have McEntire at one of his Vegas shows, which featured lots of beach and ocean visuals and even a tiki bar.

Chesney's concert is far from the first live show McEntire and Linn have seen together. In March 2025, the couple, who've been in a relationship since 2020, had a sweet date night out at the Opry's 100th anniversary. And in 2021, McEntire wrote on Instagram that they "had a great time" listening to Broadway star Norm Lewis.

Whether they're calling each other by their adorable "Tot" nicknames or cooking tacos together, McEntire and Linn love to have fun together. The "Fancy" singer told People in a February 2024 interview that she and Linn are "just silly, goofy people" who "love life." She added, "We have fun. We're dorky, goofy, and we have similar interests in just about everything, so it's just fun all the time."

Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney collaborated on the country ballad “Every Other Weekend"

Reba McEntire visits SiriusXM Studios on October 28, 2024 in New York City; Kenny Chesney visits SiriusXM on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The country legends' friendship goes back years. Back in 2007, McEntire and Chesney recorded "Every Other Weekend," a tear-jerking song about divorced parents that's featured on The Voice Coach's album Reba: Duets.

"I asked Kenny to tear himself away from the beach and come sing with me," McEntire joked in a behind-the-scenes video from their recording session, adding that "Kenny and I have been friends for a long time."

Fun fact: The music video for their duet stars McEntire's former Reba co-stars, JoAnna García Swisher and Steve Howey, the latter of whom also made a guest appearance on Season 1 of Happy's Place. Christopher Rich, who played Brock Hart on Reba, also surprised fans when he played a tattoo artist on Happy's Place.

The sophomore season of Happy's Place is officially in production, and fans can't wait to catch up with the crew at the Knoxville pub once again. Mark your calendars for the premiere of Happy's Place Season 2 on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.