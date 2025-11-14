Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Return to a Special Spot on Happy's Place for a Romantic Kiss

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The engaged couple both have fond memories of a very specific location on the Happy's Place set.

Love is very much in the air at Happy's Place for Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn).

After some will-they-won't-they shenanigans, Bobbie finally made the first move during the Season 2 premiere by asking Emmett out on a date. While Emmett initially turned her down due to a promise he made to Bobbie's late father, Bobbie wasn't going to allow that to drive a wedge between her and her happiness.

Bobbie and Emmett then shared a swoon-worthy first kiss that left the tavern's chef speechless. But after Emmett shockingly revealed that he's known about Bobbie's formerly estranged half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) for years, viewers are curious to see how this secret will play a role in their budding romance. Bobbie remains none the wiser and was giddy with butterflies at the top of Season 2's "I've Got a Secret" after telling her bartender BFF Gabby (Melissa Peterman) about the adorable update.

By the end of the episode, Bobbie and Emmett shared another romantic smooch, befittingly at the same location where McEntire and Linn share a favorite scene from Happy's Place Season 1. Here's how it all went down:

Bobbie was worried that she had made a move on Emmett too quickly

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

After Gabby asked what Emmett said after their first kiss, Bobbie realized Emmett hadn't said much of anything. Sensing a sudden distance from Emmett, Bobbie began worrying that she may have moved too quickly. Meanwhile, Emmett panicked about starting a relationship with a rocky foundation due to his promise to keep Happy's secret.

Emmett confessed to Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) that he wasn't sure whether or not he should tell Bobbie, while Steve argued it wouldn't change anything. Bobbie and Isabella were closer than ever, so what good would it do? Meanwhile, Bobbie grew increasingly worried that she had potentially destroyed her friendship with Emmett with her bold smooch. Isabella encouraged Bobbie to talk to Emmett about it, suggesting that they start communicating and open up about their feelings for each other.

In an effort to connect, Bobbie retrieved one of Happy's lucky fishing poles as a birthday gift to Emmett, inviting him on a fishing trip, an offer he wholeheartedly took up on. Emmett admitted to Steve that keeping the secret was turning him into someone he didn't want to be, so he decided to tell Bobbie on the fishing trip.

Emmett kissed Bobbie in the same location of Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's favorite Happy's Place scene

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 2 "I've Got a Secret". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

While at the fishing shack, Bobbie and Emmett both nervously tiptoed around their own concerns. Before Emmett could come clean, Bobbie pointed out how he became her anchor after Isabella arrived in Knoxville.

"You're my rock, Emmett," Bobbie sweetly concluded.

"You've never said this to me before," Emmett wondered. "Why now?"

"Because you need to know how I really feel about you. I shouldn't have kept it a secret," Bobbie shrugged.

Emmett silently stewed over how Bobbie's kind words would be complicated by his confession. "That's OK, Bobbie," Emmett assured her. "You just got to know the right time to tell a secret and the right time to keep one."

"OK, now I need you to tell me something," Bobbie said nervously. "Did I mess things up the other night when I kissed you?"

Emmett contemplated her question while strolling over to Bobbie.

"Let me think about that a second," Emmett said before swooping in for a heartwarming kiss.

The kiss is especially endearing when you factor in its heartwarming locale: the fishing shack where Bobbie and Emmett first began connecting in Season 1. McEntire and Linn both revealed to NBC Insider that the scene from Episode 4 ("Fish Fry Monday") was one of their favorites to film.

"The fishing shack... when we talked about Happy and why I wasn’t at the funeral," Linn told NBC Insider. "We rehearsed that scene so much, and then we just let it go until we filmed in front of a live audience. And it is, to this day, my favorite for sure."

In a separate interview with NBC Insider, McEntire sweetly echoed this answer. "Bobbie and Emmett have discussions about Happy, and so she’s learning a lot from Emmett," McEntire explained while looking back on the Season 1 moment. "And then Emmett’s gonna learn a lot later on, Bobbie’s gonna learn a lot more. So it just keeps the excitement between Bobbie and Emmett fresh. You just never know what’s gonna happen."

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 4 "Fish Fry Monday". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In Season 2, Episode 2, Bobbie and Emmett later returned to the tavern feeling at odds about their journey: Bobbie was giddy again after confirming Emmett felt similarly, while Emmett remained perturbed about not coming clean.

